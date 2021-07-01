EBDT presents ‘Love, Loss and What I Wore’
CLEARWATER — “Love, Loss and What I Wore” by Nora and Delia Ephron opened June 27 at the Early Bird Dinner Theatre, 13355 49th St. N., Clearwater.
The production will run through Sunday, July 18. Evening performances are scheduled for July 3, 10, 11 and 18, at 4 p.m. Matinees are scheduled for July 8, 15 and 17, at 11 a.m. The price for buffet and show is $36 including tax. Call 727-446-5898 for reservations and performance dates. For information, visit www.earlybirddinnertheatre.com or email susan.lyons@earlybirddinnertheatre.com.
The production is directed by Linda Weir and features Donna Donnelly, Ronnie Farley, Donna Grabill, Alexa Perez, Kym Welch and Debbie Yones. Mike Arnold will stage manage and Tracey Reynolds will understudy. Alan Mohney Jr. designed and constructed the set.
“’Love, Loss and What I Wore’ is wonderful. It is clever, has a lot of heart and is exactly the kind of comedy that Early Bird audiences love,” said Susan Fletcher Linardos, producer. “The cast is so talented, and I am delighted to be working with director Linda Weir.”
“’Love, Loss and What I Wore’ is a series of monologues from Ilene Beckerman’s 1995 book, woven together by Nora and Delia Ephron into this dramatic production,” said Weir. “It premiered at the Bridgehampton Community House in August 2008. You will certainly laugh during the show, but I think you will also cry a little, too. These stories are heart-warming, gut-punching, and hysterical. Thank you so much for supporting live theatre.”
Coming in September, Early Bird Dinner Theatre will present the comedy “Kalamazoo” directed by Alan Mohney Jr.
Syd Entel Galleries to present ‘Women of Summer’ exhibition
SAFETY HARBOR — The Women of Summer, an exhibition of work by a group of creative women artists, will run July 17 through Aug. 28, at Syd Entel Galleries and Susan Benjamin Glass, 247 Main Street in Safety Harbor.
An opening reception for the exhibition will take place Saturday, July 17, from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m.
This group show brings together a special group of women artists from all over the country. Each one has their own distinctive palette of colors and subject matter which they are known for. They have found their niche working in a variety of different mediums. They create works of art on canvas and on metal, they form in clay and glass, they create with silver, gold and a mixture of stones and resin.
Artists featured in this exhibition include:
- Andrea Dasha Reich — Multi dimensional abstracts, pure pigments, epoxy resin
- Margaret Juul — Coastal abstracts, acrylics on canvas
- Lisa Schuster — Oil on metal
- Goli Mahallati — Figurative acrylics, pallete knife technique
- Star Mortezavi — Textural acrylic abstracts
- Ash Almonte — Mixed media w/resin
- Randi Solin — “Window Series” handblown glass
- Cat Labonte — Whimsical handblown glass creatures
- Patty Roberts — Glass kiln casting, Pate de Verre
- Estella Fransbergen — Clay torso sculptures, fiber and semiprecious stones
- Tana Acton — Wire wrapping in silver and gold with beads
- Abra Gorby — Nuggets in resin with silver and gold wire
- Lilly Barrack — Handmade sterling silver gemstones
Gallery hours are Tuesday through Friday, 9:30 a.m. to 5 p.m.; and Saturday, 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. For information, call Linda Gagliostro at 727-725-1808 or email linda@sydentelgalleries.com.
Gulfport Merchants Chamber to host First Friday Art Walk
GULFPORT — Gulfport’s First Friday Art Walk will be presented Friday, July 2, 5 to 9 p.m., on Beach Boulevard in Gulfport.
July’s First Friday Art Walk will feature the inaugural Body Beautiful, a themed celebration of the human body. This will be the fourth quarterly themed art walk since the signature event’s return last October. More than 35 emerging and fine artists across several mediums will show their expressive takes on the human body form at the event, which also features a live auction of artistically designed mannequins, belly dancing, drag queen bingo, body painting and a sensual fire performance.
The celebration is hosted by the Gulfport Merchants Chamber. Activities are scheduled throughout the evening. The live auction will begin at 7 p.m. at the local eatery Stella’s in the Village Courtyard. Twenty-two artistically designed mannequin body forms will be up for bid, with partial proceeds going towards a grant for local emerging artists.
Brenda McMahon leads the arts committee of the Gulfport Merchants Chamber, the host of the monthly event.
“The Gulfport Merchants Chamber is excited to host this inaugural Body Beautiful Art Walk,” said McMahon. “We plan on having all expressions of the body from art and adornment to body painting and gender bender bingo. It’s designed to be fun, provocative and just a little bit fresh.”
In addition to the evening’s assortment of fine artists and entertainment, the live auction is a highly anticipated highlight of the event locally, showcasing the talents of 22 artists and benefitting a grant for the town’s emerging artists. The body forms are on display at local businesses until the night of the event, when freshly painted bodies will stroll along Beach Boulevard and assist in the auction, with popular local auctioneer Phillip Bailey providing his services for the event.
“Twenty-two artists have taken the time to create these amazing body forms and we hope the public responds with enthusiastic bids,” said McMahon. “It’s all for a good cause. Twenty percent of the proceeds will be donated to the GMC ‘Art Walk Scholarship Program’ that helps artists develop their businesses through the First Friday Art Walk.”
For more information or to apply, visit visitgulfportflorida.com/first-friday-art-walk.
Off Kilter to perform in Dunedin
DUNEDIN — Off Kilter will perform Saturday, Sept. 18, in the Conmy Center, 750 San Salvador Drive, Dunedin.
Tickets are $25 for standard seating and $35 for limited preferred seating. Visit www.eventbrite.com.
Off Kilter is a high-energy Celtic rock band playing a unique blend of traditional Celtic tunes and songs, popular covers with a Celtic rock feel, and original songs. Bagpiper Jamie Holton co-founded Off Kilter, which played at the Canada Pavilion in Epcot for 17 years. Originally from Ormond Beach, he started playing bagpipes at the age of 12. Co-founder and bass player Mark Weldon grew up in Cork City, Ireland, and moved to the United States when he was 18 years old as a motocross champion. Lead guitarist Randy Holbrook has spent most of his life in the Orlando area. In his early years toured with many bands before joining Off Kilter. Scott Zymowski, a native Floridian, has been playing drums his entire life. He toured with the Pat Travers Band for many years as well as many other bands.
The event will feature a supporting act as well as the Isle of Skye Highland Dancers and bagpipers. The show will get underway at 6 p.m. For tickets, visit www.eventbrite.com. Snacks and beverages will be available for purchase at the event.
Tarpon Art Guild Gallery announces ‘Marine’ art exhibit
TARPON SPRINGS — The Tarpon Art Guild Gallery will present “Marine,” an exhibit featuring boats, docks, bodies of water, fish, birds and more.
A reception will take place Saturday, July 10, 5 to 7 p.m., at the gallery, 161 E. Tarpon Ave., Tarpon Springs. Light refreshments will be served.
The exhibit will include paintings, photos, digital art, woodburning and collage. The work of more than 20 local artists will be exhibited for the entire month of July. The artists are Alexander Boudreau, Camille A. DeAngelis, Kathy Detrano, Mj Dicus, Harriet Godbole, LisBeth D. Graham, Elaine Hahn, Fritz Johnson, Rob Kidston, Bess King, Rose Metz, Jeanne J. Newton, Sherry Orr, Sal Passanisi, Melanie Plummer, Mary Silvia, Sue Thomas, Lora Vannoord, William Watson/Jack Smith, LaVerne Williams and Jana Withers
For more information, call 727-744-3323.