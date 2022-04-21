TAMPA — Legendary rockers The Who are on the road for “The Who Hits Back” tour, which includes a performance Wednesday, April 27, 7:30 p.m., at Amalie Arena, 401 Channelside Drive, Tampa.
Tickets start at $37.25. Visit www.ticketmaster.com.
The band's North American trek brings singer Roger Daltrey and guitarist and songwriter Pete Townshend back to U.S. venues two years after their “Moving On” tour, which featured a series of sold-out dates.
The tour will feature The Who’s live band, which includes guitarist and backup singer Simon Townshend, keyboardist Loren Gold, second keyboardist Emily Marshall, bassist Jon Button, drummer Zak Starkey and backing vocals by Billy Nicholls, along with orchestra conductor Keith Levenson, lead violinist Katie Jacoby and lead cellist Audrey Snyder. Together, they will be delivering The Who’s many classics, as well as songs from their most recent album, titled “Who.”
"Pete and I said we'd be back, but we didn't think we'd have to wait for two years for the privilege,” Daltrey said. “This is making the chance to perform feel even more special this time around. So many livelihoods have been impacted due to COVID, so we are thrilled to get everyone back together — the band, the crew and the fans. We're gearing up for a great show that hits back in the only way The Who know how. By giving it everything we got."
The Who's successful 2019 tour brought the band's iconic brand of incomparable rock through 29 cities, including a sold-out show in Boston's historic Fenway Park and a memorable Seattle show, where Pearl Jam frontman Eddie Vedder joined them onstage for a rousing version of "The Punk and the Godfather."
For more information about “The Who Hits Back” tour, visit LiveNation.com or thewho.com.
The Who’s music provoked explosive change and spanned what many critics declare is rock's most elastic creative spectrum, with Pete Townshend's songwriting moving between raw, prosaic, conceptual and expressively literate. Their sense of stagecraft headed by Daltrey's soaring vocal prowess is topped off by the band's blistering rhythm section. With both Daltrey and Townshend delivering their memoirs in recent years, it seems fitting that the two remaining Who members have shared their incredible legacy in literary fashion, as few bands have had a more lasting impact on the rock era.
Emerging in the mid-1960s as a new and incendiary force in rock and roll, their brash style and poignant storytelling garnered them one of music's most passionate followings, with the legendary foursome blazing a searing new template for rock and its subgenres. Inducted into the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame in 1990, the band has sold more than 100 million records worldwide, placing 27 Top 40 singles in the U.S. and U.K. and earning 17 Top 10 albums, including the 1969 groundbreaking rock opera “Tommy,” 1971's pummeling “Live at Leeds,” 1973's “Quadrophenia” and 1978's “Who Are You.” The Who debuted in 1964 with a trio of anthems that includes "I Can't Explain," "The Kids Are Alright" and "My Generation." Since then, they have delivered to the world hits such as "Baba O'Riley," "Won't Get Fooled Again," "Pinball Wizard," Who Are You" and "You Better You Bet."
In 2008, they became the first rock band ever to be awarded the prestigious Kennedy Center Honors. The Who has performed all over the world including global music events for the Super Bowl XLIV Halftime Show in 2010 and closing the London 2012 Summer Olympics. The Who’s charity work included a concert in January 2011 to raise money for trials of a new cancer treatment called PDT, and in December 2012 they performed at the Hurricane Sandy Benefit in New York.
In January 2014, they played a set on the U.S. television special to support the charity Stand Up to Cancer. In November 2012 Daltrey, with Townshend at his side, launched Teen Cancer America. The charity is now established in the U.S., with offices in Los Angeles and devoted Teen Cancer units being opened in hospitals all over the U.S. TCA's work has impacted over 5,000 young people and their families nationwide during the last 10 years.