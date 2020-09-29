TAMPA — Stop me if you’ve heard this one before …
Elton John will bring his global “Farewell Yellow Brick Road Tour” to the Tampa Bay area for one performance Sunday, April 24, 2022, at Amalie Arena, 401 Channelside Drive, Tampa.
This show has been a long time coming. Originally scheduled for November 2018, the performer was forced to reschedule when he developed a serious ear infection. The first revised date fell through and the concert was pushed back to May 26 this year. Then in April, the rock and roll legend was forced to postpone the remainder of his North American 2020 dates due to the coronavirus pandemic.
According to Amalie Arena, all tickets purchased for the originally scheduled date are still valid. For additional information, about this rescheduled event, visit rescheduled.aegpresents.com. Some seats are still available. Call 800-745-3000 or visit ticketmaster.com for tickets. For venue information, visit www.amaliearena.com.
Elton John’s tour will kick off again in North America on Jan. 19, 2022, in New Orleans, making stops in major markets, including Houston, Chicago, Toronto, New York, Miami and more. The latest dates on sale are arena shows which were rescheduled due to the COVID-19 pandemic. The “Farewell Yellow Brick Road Tour” will conclude with a series of select stadium performances taking place worldwide. Additional information on these concerts will be announced at a later date.
"I've been enjoying my time at home with the family while the world navigates its way through the COVID pandemic,” the performer said on social media. “But I really miss being on the road and performing for my beloved fans in my ‘Farewell Yellow Brick Road Tour.’ While the scientists are making great progress, we are making big plans for a return to touring that will allow us to ensure the health and safety of everyone. Don't worry about me. I'm using my downtime to keep myself fighting fit and healthier than ever.”
Elton is one of the top-selling solo artists of all time, with 38 gold records and 31 platinum and multi-platinum albums, over 50 Top 40 hits, and has sold more than 300 million records worldwide. He holds the record for the biggest-selling single of all time, “Candle in the Wind 1997,” which sold over 33 million copies. “Diamonds,” the ultimate greatest hits album, reached the Top 5 of the UK album charts on its release in November 2017, becoming Elton’s 40th UK Top 40 album and in the process reaching Gold status before the end of the year. This release celebrated 50 years of his songwriting partnership with Bernie Taupin. He has also written the music for stage and screen successes “Billy Elliot: The Musical,” Elton John and Tim Rice’s “Aida,” and “The Lion King,” which was named the highest-grossing stage show or film release in the world.
To date, Elton has delivered more than 4,000 performances in more than 80 countries since launching his first tour in 1970. Among the many awards and honors bestowed upon him are five Grammys, including a Grammy Legend award, a Tony and an Oscar, a Best British Male Artist BRIT Award, induction into the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame and the Songwriters Hall of Fame, the Kennedy Center Honor, Legend of Live Award, 13 Ivor Novello Awards and a knighthood from Queen Elizabeth II for “services to music and charitable services.”
He recently received the Crystal Award for this long-standing fight against HIV/AIDS at the World Economic Forum in Davos. In 1992, Elton established the Elton John AIDS Foundation, which today is one of the leading nonprofit HIV/AIDS organizations and has raised over $400 million to date in the global fight against HIV/AIDS.
For tour information, visit www.eltonjohn.com.