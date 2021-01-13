CLEARWATER — “Over the River and Through the Woods,” by Joe DePietro, opened Jan. 9 at the Early Bird Dinner Theatre, 13355 49th St. N., Clearwater. The production will run through Feb. 28.
Shows are 11 a.m. Saturdays and 4 p.m. Saturdays and Sundays. For reservations and performance dates, call 727-446-5898, visit www.earlybirddinnertheatre.com or email susan.lyons@earlybirddinnertheatre.com. The price for buffet and show is $36 including tax.
This production is directed by Patrick Brafford and features Lexi Balestrieri, Mary Kay Cyrus, Kagey Good, Taylor X. Taylor, Dean Wick, and Ron Zietz. Wick also designed and constructed the set. Gary Ammerman is stage manager. Elizabeth Bell, Paul Crane, Rebecca Hamburg and Michael Cote are understudies.
“‘Over the River and Through the Woods’ is a wonderful play — funny with a lot of heart, which is exactly the kind of comedy that Early Bird audiences love,” said Susan Fletcher Linardos, producer. “Our main priority is keeping both patrons and staff safe. We will be doing temperature checks at the door and hand sanitizer is available. Masks are required while not dining. We have removed several tables to allow for social distancing. People are ready to have some fun and laugh and escape their daily lives for a few hours.”
This will be Brafford’s fifth time directing at Early Bird.
“‘Over the River and Through the Woods’ is a beautifully written play by Joe DiPietro,” said Brafford. “And in this very difficult time with COVID-19, it is a terrific choice for Early Bird Dinner Theatre’s audience. DiPietro has captured the essence of family life. His parents have moved to Florida, his sister to San Diego, Nick remains in New York City and like winning the lottery, both sets of grandparents live 20 minutes away and on the same block in Hoboken, New Jersey. Faith, family and food — Sunday dinner is a must. However, this tradition is about to be put to the test. With humor and poignancy, the play takes us through a grandson’s memories about his grandparents and the love they showered him with.”
Following this production, EBDT will present “A Comedy of Tenors,” opening March 11, directed by Rick Bronson.