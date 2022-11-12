Hard Rock Event Center to present Chelsea Handler

TAMPA — Chelsea Handler’s “Vaccinated and Horny” tour will make a stop in the Tampa Bay area Thursday, Nov. 17, 6:30 and 9:30 p.m., in the Hard Rock Event Center at the Seminole Hard Rock Hotel & Casino, 5223 Orient Road, Tampa.
Tickets start at $90. Visit Ticketmaster.com or seminolehardrocktampa.com.
Handler is a comedian, television host, best-selling author and advocate whose humor and candor have established her as a celebrated voice in entertainment and pop culture. After a seven-year run as the host of E!’s top-rated “Chelsea Lately,” a tenure in which Handler was the only female late-night talk show host on-air, she then launched her documentary series “Chelsea Does,” followed by her talk show “Chelsea” on Netflix in 2016.
Handler has penned six best-selling books, five of which have reached No. 1 on the New York Times Bestseller list, including 2019’s “Life Will Be the Death of Me.” Most recently, she released her first stand-up special in over six years, the critically acclaimed “Chelsea Handler: Evolution” on HBO Max, and launched her iHeart Radio advice podcast, “Dear Chelsea.”
Handler has been honored by Time magazine as one of its annual Time 100. Glamour Magazine named her one of its Women of the Year. And the Human Rights Campaign gave Handler its Ally for Equality Award.