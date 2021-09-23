In a classic case of misinformed decision-making, my father took me to see “Every Which Way but Loose” when it was released during the winter holiday in 1978. To his credit, the Motion Picture Association of America bestowed a PG rating on the Warner Bros. action-comedy film, so it probably seemed relatively harmless to drag a fourth-grader to a movie about a hard-drinking truck driver who spends his spare time moonlighting as a bare-knuckle brawler, hanging out with an orangutan, and searching for (stalking?) an aspiring country music singer he met in a local honky-tonk. That sums up the film’s protagonist Philo Beddoe, who was portrayed by Clint Eastwood.
It was fairly harmless, I suppose: “Every Which Way but Loose” may not have been Oscar-worthy and may have had contemporary film critics spewing smug derision about its many shortcomings, but audiences adored it. It ranks among Eastwood’s highest grossing films. It even spawned a sequel: “Any Which Way You Can” was released in 1980. And despite that PG rating, it served up what seemed like an unending stream of profanity — most of it uttered by Ruth Gordon, who was in her 80s when she landed the role of Beddoe’s mother.
The question remains: Why did my father take me to see this atypical Eastwood film? The answer: Probably because he associated Eastwood with Westerns. My father grew up watching cowboys played by actors such as John Wayne, Tom Mix, Buck Jones, Tom Tyler, and Gene Autry. He watched Eastwood star in the Western TV series “Rawhide.” In the 1960s, he likely enjoyed the famous “Dollars Trilogy” by director Sergio Leone: “A Fistful of Dollars” (1964), “For a Few Dollars More” (1965) and “The Good, the Bad and the Ugly” (1966). Eastwood appeared in all three, portraying the iconic Man with No Name.
While “Every Which Way but Loose” may not have been lived up to his expectations on that December day in 1978, I still credit my father for broadening my horizons. The golden era of Hollywood Westerns had reached its end by the time I was born. Most kids my age focused exclusively on science fiction cinema. Thanks to my father, I inherited an appreciation of the genre that still endures. That admiration encompasses many of Eastwood’s films, including the “Dollars Trilogy,” along with “Two Mules for Sister Sara,” “High Plains Drifter,” “The Outlaw Josey Wales,” “Pale Rider,” and “Unforgiven.”
Sadly, “Cry Macho” — Eastwood’s new neo-Western drama — doesn’t remotely resemble any of the actor/director’s former cinematic successes. It doesn’t even live up to its potential. The film was released theatrically Sept. 17 by Warner Bros. with a simultaneous release on the HBO Max streaming service, where it will run for 31 days. Eastwood directs the film and also stars in the lead role.
Eastwood portrays former Texas rodeo celebrity Mike Milo, whose career was cut short due to a back injury. Milo is later forced into retirement when he loses his job as a horse breeder. Howard Polk (Dwight Yoakam), his former employer, shows up at Milo’s residence one day in 1979 and offers him a job. Polk asks Milo to travel to Mexico to locate his son Rafo (Eduardo Minett) and bring him back across the border.
Milo finds the 13-year-old, but not before encountering the boy’s mother Leta (Fernanda Urrejola). She initially seems uninterested in Rafo’s fate, but later threatens Milo and demands her son remain in Mexico with her. By this time, Rafo — who has been living on the streets to avoid his mother’s abuse — wants to be reunited with his father. Milo agrees to take Rafo and Macho, his rooster, to the United States, but they run into various obstacles along the way.
Screenwriter Nick Schenk adapted the story from the 1975 novel of the same name by N. Richard Nash, making some significant changes along the way. Between Schenk’s script and Eastwood’s direction, “Cry Macho” has been virtually stripped of significant conflict and divested of dramatic tension. The story meanders listlessly, with Milo and Rafo drifting from one low-key confrontation to the next without much effort. Even time itself doesn’t seem like much of a threat to them, despite the fact that Polk sporadically voices his aggravation with Milo’s inability to hasten the process.
The film feels like a poorly-written after-school special trying to topple cowboy stereotypes and establish intergenerational dialogue. Milo and Rafo aren’t likable enough characters to sustain viewer sympathy, particularly during a few cringeworthy scenes. An encounter with two Mexican federal police officers is one of the more uncomfortable sequences in the film as Eastwood’s character mutters an endless — and repetitive — string of insults.
Besides being slow and tedious, “Cry Macho” asks the viewer to accept that Milo is capable of various feats that seem improbable given his physical condition. Given Eastwood’s experience as an actor, he could have either worked those scenes meticulously to deliver a performance that would enable the viewer to maintain their suspension of disbelief or — less likely — he could have chosen someone else to portray the character.
Eastwood did neither of those things, and the film suffers for it. Ironically, when Eastwood was originally approached about doing “Cry Macho,” he pitched what might have been a Hollywood gem.
“This picture came along about 40 years ago,” Eastwood said in the production notes for the film. “Al Ruddy asked me if I would do it and I said, ‘I’m too young for this part, why don’t I direct it and we’ll get Robert Mitchum?’ But it didn’t happen, and it just went by the wayside until about two years ago. We brought it back out and I thought it was just the right time for it and I thought it’d be fun to do.”
Overall, the acting in “Cry Macho” ranges from mediocre to amateurish, with one notable exception: Natalia Traven — who plays a Marta, a widow who owns a café and is raising her grandchildren — turns in the most compelling performance of the film.
The surprisingly dull and directionless plot eventually winds down without providing much closure. It is not really clear how either Milo’s or Rafo’s story concludes. Eastwood focuses more on the former rodeo star’s search for redemption and purpose in the third act, perhaps unconsciously transforming the character into an inadvertent savior. If Eastwood intended to establish parallels between the film’s protagonist and his own long career of playing macho cowboys and cops, the metaphor feels awkward and artificial.
“Cry Macho” is not the first time an Eastwood vehicle has failed to live up to expectations. At 91, Eastwood has no reason to stop making movies, and his fans are certainly hoping “Cry Macho” does not become his swan song. As both an actor and director, he is still capable of achieving greatness. The aforementioned Ruth Gordon was still at the top her game when she played Ma in “Every Which Way but Loose” and “Any Which Way You Can.” By the time the second film wrapped production, she was 84.