As a card-carrying member of Generation X, I arrived on the scene a few years after the curtain came down on the Golden Age of Hollywood. That illustrious era closed without an extravagant finale as antitrust actions targeted the monopolies of longtime filmmaking moguls, ending the dominance of Tinseltown’s studio system. At the same time, the growing popularity of television programming helped pull a significant segment of the moviegoing crowds from the local cinema houses.
When I was still young enough to consider the Saturday morning cartoon lineup the most important four hours of the entire week, my father introduced me to the icons of a bygone age. He dragged me to a relatively new movie theater – Tyrone Square 6 – to see “That’s Entertainment” in 1974 and “That’s Entertainment, Part II” in 1976. On Saturday nights in the late 1970s, we watched “That’s Hollywood,” a 30-minute syndicated television documentary. Around 1980, PBS started airing “Matinee at the Bijou,” a series that recreated the American moviegoing experiences of the 1930s and 1940s. Along with a feature presentation, the 90-minute show included Golden Age trailers, cartoons, newsreels and a cliff-hanging serial chapter. Thanks to WTOG, channel 44, I also had the opportunity to watch all manner of genre classics, including horror and science fiction favorites delivered by Dr. Paul Bearer on the locally produced show “Creature Feature,” as well as comedy series like the Little Rascals, the Bowery Boys and Abbott and Costello; and adventure series such as Tarzan.
I don’t recall ever watching “Citizen Kane” with my father. He had his own favorites – most notably Bob Hope’s Road movies, any sprawling epic Western and films featuring music by Richard Rodgers and lyrics by Oscar Hammerstein II. It’s likely he would have passed on “Citizen Kane” when it was released in 1941, as films with political themes did not particularly appeal to him. If he saw anything that spring, it would have been “Road to Zanzibar.”
He probably missed seeing a film that is now considered by many critics, filmmakers, and fans to be the greatest film ever made. “Citizen Kane” was voted the top film in five consecutive British Film Institute Sight & Sound polls of critics. It topped the American Film Institute's 100 Years ... 100 Movies list in 1998 and in the 2007 update. It earned nine Oscar nominations – but it went home with only one: the Academy Award for Best Writing (Original Screenplay) by Herman J. Mankiewicz and Orson Welles.
“Mank,” a biographical drama about Mankiewicz and his development of the script for “Citizen Kane,” is a remarkable and imaginative depiction of Hollywood in its heyday. The film was released to select theaters Nov. 13 before it began streaming on Netflix Dec. 4.
Gary Oldman stars as Mankiewicz while Tom Burke portrays Welles. Amanda Seyfried stars as actress Marion Davies, the mistress of newspaper tycoon William Randolph Hearst. Hearst is played by Charles Dance. Other cast members include Lily Collins as Rita Alexander, Arliss Howard as Louis B. Mayer, Tom Pelphrey as Joseph L. Mankiewicz, Sam Troughton as John Houseman, Ferdinand Kingsley as Irving Thalberg and Tuppence Middleton as Sara Mankiewicz.
The film offers an engrossing character study. It is a story filled with hollow victories and measured tragedies. Rendered as a stylistic hybrid of memoir and fever dream, the story jumps back and forth between the early 1930s and 1940. The viewer watches the rise and fall of Mankiewicz, followed by his convoluted deliverance.
The script is taut, clever and compelling. Even through the complicated cycle of flashbacks, the story never grows too faint to follow. “Mank” does demand undivided attention, but those who appreciate the drama and the history will have no trouble staying involved in the unfolding events. It will hook you if you give it the opportunity. Director David Fincher’s craftsmanship is commendable in that regard: Technical proficiency and historical details add to the vibrancy of the film.
Beyond its appeal as both a tribute to and criticism of Old Hollywood, Fincher manages to introduce some serious themes about how creatives can be maneuvered into generating persuasive content that may favor those with selfish objectives. The power of propaganda and the ease with which the masses can be duped into believing misinformation is as topical a subject in 2020 as it was in the years leading up to World War II. In one scene, dinner guests at San Simeon discuss the fact that 40 million “thoughtful” Germans have somehow fallen under the spell of Adolf Hitler. Some of the same people vilifying the rise of fascism in Europe in that scene launch a smear campaign against Upton Sinclair during his campaign to become the governor of California in 1934.
Admittedly, “Mank” may have a limited audience. Longtime movie buffs are bound to flock to this film. Those who are prone to losing entire weekends watching TCM marathons aren’t likely to be disappointed. Would “Mank” be a blockbuster if the pandemic hadn’t decimated the moviegoing public? Probably not. Of course, “Citizen Kane” didn’t fare so well in its initial release. A critical success, it failed to recoup its costs at the box office. Will “Mank” earn any Oscar nominations? Probably, for Oldman’s brilliant performance at the very least – and perhaps for the director as well. David Fincher waited a long time to make “Mank.” He had intended to start work on the film, based on a screenplay by his father Jack Fincher, back in the late 1990s. As often happens in Hollywood, the plans fell through and the project was shelved. Sadly, the screenwriter passed away in 2003, 17 years before “Mank” would finally be released.