ST. PETERSBURG — Known internationally as an art glass master, Duncan McClellan has blown many decades’ worth of glass vessels for the use in his sandblasted, graphic-imaged art. Now, these vessels are the basis for nationally recognized craft artisans to incorporate into their own signature mediums, creating innovative new pieces.
The final works will be featured in an original showcase: “Clearly Collaborative: A Master of Glass Meets Masters of Craft” will run Jan. 27 through March 11 at the Florida CraftArt Gallery, 501 Central Ave. in St. Petersburg.
Curated by renowned art collector David Ramsey, “Clearly Collaborative” will feature original works from Lucrezia Bieler (paper, Tallahassee), Joyce Curvin (mixed media, Palm Harbor), the late Paul Eppling (metal), Pamela Fox (jewelry, Sarasota), Dominice Gilbert (metal, St. Petersburg), Nneka Jones (mixed media, Tampa), William Kidd (ceramics, St. Petersburg), John Mascoll (wood, Safety Harbor), Duncan McClellan (glass, St. Petersburg), Charlie Parker (ceramics, St. Petersburg) and Sue Shapiro (ceramics, St. Petersburg).
All of the artists are seasoned award-winners, including Mascoll and Bieler who won awards at the 2022 Smithsonian Craft Show in Washington, D.C., and Jones who won Best of Show at Gasparilla Festival in Tampa.
The concept for the exhibition arose from a conversation between Ramsey and McClellan, inspired by the success of a commissioned piece of art featuring the metal work of Eppling and McClellan’s glass work. “Clearly Collaborative” reveals the innovation produced when masters of one medium are introduced to new art disciplines under the guidance of another master artisan.
“As a collector, as well as a Florida CraftArt board member, I am familiar with the diverse types of fine craft and many of the top artists,” Ramsey said. “I felt it would be interesting to offer these artists the opportunity to combine their skills and creativity with blown glass. Duncan and I, along with Florida CraftArt CEO Katie Deits, selected the artists who are masters of their crafts for the project.”
Each artist met with McClellan to discuss the design and technical challenges of working with glass. The artists received the blown glass vessels, as well as access to the DMG School Project commercial sandblasting booth and other tools needed to realize their visions.
“I think it is important for an artist to give back to the community,” said McClellan. “I have been fortunate in my career, and many people have shared their inspirations and talents with me along the way. These collaborations are a way in which I can not only offer artists working in other media the chance to explore the magic of glass, but I am also inspired by their innovations, creativity and techniques. Artists must keep growing and expanding their perception, and sometimes this needs to be done by creating a communal opportunity for shared vision.”
The communal opportunity has already been a revelation to the participating artists, who all worked with glass for the first time in their professional careers during the “Clearly Collaborative” process.
“This project has expanded my work and taken me into a whole new way of thinking about future projects,” Curvin, a mixed media artist.
“This is a full circle moment for me as my first-time meeting Duncan was through a mentorship program provided by the Gasparilla Festival of the Arts a few years ago,” said Jones. “I was an emerging artist and blown away by Duncan's work and his professionalism and knowledge. To now have the honor of working collaboratively on one of his glass pieces is surreal and this is one of my most precious art experiences that I will cherish for a lifetime. The advice that Duncan gave me years ago still applies to my art career today, so I can only imagine how long this artwork will live on for future generations and art lovers to appreciate.”
“Florida CraftArt is delighted to participate in this project,” said FCA CEO Katie Deits. “Now more than ever there is a need for local, state and national collaboration among artists and arts organizations.”
“As a statewide, nonprofit organization, we display outstanding handmade objects made by some of the best craftspeople in the country,” Deits continued. “Half of our gallery on Central Avenue features only Florida artists while the Exhibition Gallery, as well as our annual Florida CraftArt Festival in November, showcase fine craft artists from around the country. We engage and educate the community about fine craft.”
The “Clearly Collaborative” exhibition runs from Jan. 27 through March 11. Docent tours will be available upon request. For information, visit www.FloridaCraftArt.org.