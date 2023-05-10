LARGO — Guitarist, singer, and songwriter Chris Duarte will perform Saturday, May 20, 8 p.m., at the Central Park Performing Arts Center, 105 Central Park Drive, Largo.
Tickets start at $14.50. Visit LargoArts.com or call 727-587-6793.
To classify Duarte simply as a “blues man” is an understatement. In his own words, "rockin' blues," "punk blues," or "ferocious blues" describes him best.
Duarte is a master at channeling the spirits and sounds of great musicians of our past while remaining completely recognizable in his own sound. He has shared his stage with many of the greatest musicians of our time as well as the multitude of local musicians he meets on the road.
From his many years as a side man in Austin, Texas, he easily changes roles from front to side, graciously allowing all to share the conversation of the jam. Meantime, Duarte’s music is ever-changing.
“Music must evolve,” Duarte said.
Many of his songs often change tempo midstream to offer jazzy interludes before returning to their core music. With such a vast catalog of recordings, there are no two shows alike. Every set list is different, and each song may be offered distinctly, based on the feel of a show and the audience.
For those reasons, loyal fans often return to a Duarte show again and again, and always walk away awed and satisfied to have witnessed such a legendary, but humble guitarist.
Duarte is a road warrior playing more than 150 dates a year. He has headlined major festivals and clubs throughout the U.S., Canada and Europe.