TAMPA — Alabama-based metalcore band Gideon will perform Thursday, Feb. 9, 5:30 p.m., at the Orpheum, 14802 N. Nebraska Ave., Tampa.
Tickets start at $20. Visit www.theorpheum.com.
Since forming in 2008 in Tuscaloosa, Gideon had been making a name for themselves, defying convention, creating a distinct sound and never settling for anything run of the mill or ordinary. The band kept stretching the boundaries of their sound to great acclaim and to increasing commercial success.
The band’s 2011 debut album, “Costs,” established them as powerhouse of the metalcore scene, but that’s something the band simultaneously pushed away from it, incorporating elements of melodic hardcore and hardcore punk into the fold of their songs. The band released their next two full-length albums, “Milestone” and “Calloused,” on Facedown Records in 2012 and 2014 respectively, before signing to Equal Vision Records.
Its first album for EVR was 2017’s “Cold,” followed by “Out of Control” in 2019, a record that deservedly saw the band’s profile rising steadily.
The pandemic hit while Gideon was touring, sending the band back home to Alabama. During the break in touring, the band worked on their sixth full-length studio album. “More Power. More Pain.” will be released March 17 via Equal Vision. Recorded/mixed/mastered by Randy Lebouef at Graphic Nature Audio, the album is described as a brutally intense burst of violent noise that both nods to the band’s past, musically and thematically, but also establishes itself in its own context.
“We had to walk through fire and break down walls to get to this chapter,” said the band’s drummer, Jake Smelley. “We’re done explaining why we are the way we are. This album is for the misunderstood, the dreamers, the broken, the damned, the ones that refuse to fall in line. When everything and everyone tells you to give up, your mind can take you to dark places. We came to realize that there was strength in that. Instead of letting it consume us, we fought like hell.”
Other members of Gideon include vocalist Daniel McWhorter, guitarist/vocalist Tyler Riley, and bassist Caleb DeRusha.
The band’s winter 2023 tour kicks off Feb. 9 at the Orpheum in Tampa. It will run through March 18, concluding with a show in their hometown of Birmingham.