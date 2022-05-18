TAMPA — Ruth Eckerd Hall on the Road will present Robert Earl Keen Tuesday, May 31, 8 p.m., at Tampa Theatre, 711 N. Franklin St., Tampa. Tickets start at $49.50. Call 813-274-8286 or visit tampatheatre.org.
The Texas songwriter and entertainer is on the road this year for his final tour, billed as “I’m Coming Home: 41 Years on the Road.”
"I’ve been blessed with a lifetime of brilliant, talented, colorful, electrical, magical folks throughout my life," Keen said. "This chorus of joy, this parade of passion, this bullrush of creativity, this colony of kindness and generosity are foremost in my thoughts today. It’s with a mysterious concoction of joy and sadness that I want to tell you that as of September 4, 2022, I will no longer tour or perform publicly."
With a catalog of 21 albums, his band of stellar musicians, and many thousands of shows under his belt, Pollstar ranked Keen in its Top 20 Global Concert Tours in July 2021.
From the beginning, Keen took the road less travelled. He produced and financed his first album, “No Kinda Dancer.” He began to make a name for himself when he won the Kerrville Folk Festival's prestigious New Folk Songwriting Competition.
Keen has steered clear of the country mainstream with literate song craft, razor wit and killer band. Two more albums — “A Bigger Piece of Sky” and “Gringo Honeymoon” — brimmed with instant classics like “Corpus Christi Bay,” “Gringo Honeymoon,” “Dreadful Selfish Crime” and “Merry Christmas from the Family.”
The live performance is an essential experience for his fans. BMI acknowledged Keen’s contribution as a road warrior in 2015 when they honored him with the inaugural Troubadour Award.
In 2018, Keen returned to College Station to accept the Texas A&M Distinguished Alumni Award. The prestigious honor has been granted to only a few hundred of Texas A&M’s half a million alumni. The award recognizes those who have achieved excellence in their chosen professions, made meaningful contributions to Texas A&M University and in their local communities.
Keen continues to blaze a trail for other artists in partnership with producer Clara Rose and their Americana Podcast. In 2019, Americana Podcast launched with the inaugural episode featuring Jamestown Revival and Lucero. Subsequent Americana Podcasts include artists Billy Strings, Lori McKenna, Drew Holcomb, I’m With Her and many more.
Keen will continue to write music and create, host his popular podcast, support young artists and follow his artistic muse wherever it takes him.