CLEARWATER — The Electric Light Orchestra Experience will recreate a bit of ELO magic Saturday, March 13, 2021, 8 p.m., at the Nancy and David Bilheimer Capitol Theatre, 405 Cleveland St., Clearwater.
Tickets are priced at $55, $35 and $29 and are only available online at www.RuthEckerdHall.com.
The brilliant arrangements and flawless musicianship and vocals of the 12 elite professional musicians, whose credits include an exhaustive list of the biggest names in music industry, are the hallmarks of this new, first-class 50th anniversary tribute to the music of Electric Light Orchestra. With a sensational string section to further enhance the experience, this incredible show accurately reproduces the songs of ELO live, playing smash hits such as “Mr. Blue Sky,” “Telephone Line” and “Evil Woman.” This is a chance to experience what it would be like to see and hear an Electric Light Orchestra concert.
Formed in 1970, ELO's fusion of Beatlesque-pop with classical arrangements rocketed the group to massive commercial success, generating numerous instantly-recognizable chart-topping hits and album sales in excess of 50,000,000.