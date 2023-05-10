ST. PETERSBURG — Alternative rock indie band Rainbow Kitten Surprise will perform Thursday, May 18, at Jannus Live, 200 First Ave. N., St. Petersburg.
Gates open at 7 p.m. Tickets are $49.50 in advance and $52 at the door. Call 727-565-0550 or visit www.jannuslive.com.
As if channeling another dimension where genres simply don’t exist, Rainbow Kitten Surprise find harmony in unpredictability — weaving together lyrical poetry, hummable melodies, and a rush of instrumental eccentricities. Now boasting over 1 billion global streams across platforms, the band first began building their devoted fanbase with albums “Seven + Mary” in 2013 and “RKS” in 2015.
“How to: Friend, Love, Freefall,” the quintet’s third album, was released in 2018. This genre-defying debut for Elektra Records featured the lead single “Fever Pitch,” which vaulted into the Top 10 at Triple A radio upon release. The song has since racked up over 40 million streams, with the album as a whole amassing more than 230 million streams globally. Produced by Grammy Award-winning producer Jay Joyce, the album garnered widespread critical praise.
The release of ‘How to: Friend, Love, Freefall’ ignited a multi-year whirlwind of touring for the band, with the 2019 eponymous North American tour yielding 50 sold-out shows and over 80,000 tickets sold, including a landmark sold-out show at Colorado’s iconic Red Rocks Amphitheatre.
In December, the band returned to the live stage after a nearly two-year hiatus, selling out three nights at Nashville’s Brooklyn Bowl and ending the year with a sold-out New Year’s Eve show at The Anthem in Washington, D.C. At the same time as these performances, a pair of fan-favorite tracks — “It’s Called: Freefall” and “Cocaine Jesus” — marked massive upticks when user-created content on TikTok went viral, resulting in over 11 million weekly streams for the band. The songs now boast 85 and 80 million streams, respectively.
Rainbow Kitten Surprise band members include Ela Melo on lead vocals and piano; Darrick “Bozzy” Keller on guitar and vocals; Ethan Goodpaster on lead guitar and vocals; Charlie Holt on bass and vocals); and Jess Haney on drums.