CLEARWATER — The Marcia P. Hoffman School of the Arts at Ruth Eckerd Hall will present the summer musical “School of Rock,” running July 27 through Aug. 5, in the Murray Theatre at Ruth Eckerd Hall, 1111 McMullen Booth Road, Clearwater.
General admission tickets for all performances are priced at $10, or $5 for students and military with photo ID, and are available at the Raymond James Central Ticket Office at Ruth Eckerd Hall, by calling 727-791-7400 or visiting www.RuthEckerdHall.com.
Performances will be Thursday through Saturday, at 7 p.m. Matinees will be Saturday, at 2 p.m.
“School of Rock” is based on the hit Paramount movie by Mike White, the book by Julian Fellowes, with lyrics by Glenn Slater and new music by Andrew Lloyd Webber. The musical follows Dewey Finn, a wannabe rock star who decides to earn some extra cash by posing as a substitute teacher at a prestigious prep school. Through the power of music, Dewey is able to turn a class of straight-A pupils into a guitar-shredding, bass-slapping, mind-blowing rock band.
“We are thrilled to present Andrew Lloyd Webber’s ‘School of Rock’ this summer, bringing new challenges to our students musically and theatrically — wrapped-up in a whole lot of fun — while giving our audiences a rockin’ new experience, as well,” said Sharon Reid-Kane, Marcia P. Hoffman vice president and chief education and community engagement officer. “In addition, this year for the first time we are giving our younger students the opportunity to be featured in the show, with all kinds of crowd-pleasing cameos! Summers at the Marcia P. Hoffman School of the Arts are always electric, and this year will be no exception!”