CLEARWATER — Tusk, billed as the ultimate Fleetwood Mac tribute, will take the stage Friday, Jan. 15, 8 p.m., at the Nancy and David Bilheimer Capitol Theatre, 405 Cleveland St., Clearwater.
Tickets start at $29. Call 727-791-7400 or visit www.RuthEckerdHall.com.
No wigs, no backing tracks, no gimmicks — just five musicians recreating the music of Fleetwood Mac with note-for-note renditions that no other Fleetwood Mac tribute on the touring scene today can come close to duplicating. Tusk covers all the great hits of Fleetwood Mac, which has featured the talents of Mick Fleetwood, Christine and John McVie, Lindsey Buckingham, Stevie Nicks and others over the years.
The five seasoned, well-respected musicians comprising Tusk have been making music together in various combinations and styles, in original outfits and in cover bands, for more than 25 years. It seemed only fitting that they should come together to form the tribute band and pay homage to a group that dominated the charts during the band members’ formative years.
Authentic-sounding and always respectful, Tusk leaves no stone unturned in replicating the sounds of one of the world’s best-loved, top-selling bands.