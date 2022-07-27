A number of new movies will be released this week, including the following films opening in theaters or debuting via video on demand on various streaming platforms:
‘DC League of Super-Pets’
Genre: Computer-animated superhero comedy
Cast: Dwayne Johnson, Kevin Hart, Kate McKinnon, John Krasinski, Vanessa Bayer, Olivia Wilde, Natasha Lyonne, Diego Luna, Thomas Middleditch, Ben Schwartz, and Keanu Reeves
Director: Jared Stern
Rated: PG
In “DC League of Super-Pets,” Krypto the Super-Dog and Superman are inseparable best friends, sharing the same superpowers and fighting crime in Metropolis side by side. When Superman and the rest of the Justice League are kidnapped, Krypto must convince a rag-tag shelter pack — Ace the hound, PB the potbellied pig, Merton the turtle and Chip the squirrel — to master their own newfound powers and help him rescue the superheroes.
The film is scheduled to be theatrically released July 29 by Warner Bros. Pictures.
‘Thirteen Lives’
Genre: Biographical survival film
Cast: Viggo Mortensen, Colin Farrell, Joel Edgerton and Tom Bateman
Director: Ron Howard
Rated: PG-13
In the true story of “Thirteen Lives,” 12 boys and the coach of a Thai soccer team explore the Tham Luang cave when an unexpected rainstorm traps them in a chamber inside the mountain.
Entombed behind a maze of flooded cave tunnels, they face impossible odds. A team of world-class divers navigate through miles of dangerous cave networks to discover that finding the boys is only the beginning.
The film is scheduled to be released in select cinemas July 29 by United Artists Releasing, before streaming on Prime Video on Aug. 5.
‘Vengeance’
Genre: Mystery and comedy
Cast: B.J. Novak, Boyd Holbrook, Dove Cameron, Issa Rae, and Ashton Kutcher
Director: B.J. Novak
Rated:
“Vengeance,” the directorial debut from writer and star B.J. Novak, is a darkly comic thriller about Ben Manalowitz (Novak), a journalist and podcaster who travels from New York City to West Texas to investigate the death of a girl he was hooking up with.
The film is scheduled to be theatrically released July 29 by Focus Features.
‘Sharp Stick’
Genre: Comedy
Cast: Kristine Froseth, Jon Bernthal, Luka Sabbat, Scott Speedman, Lena Dunham, Ebon Moss-Bachrach, Taylour Paige, and Jennifer Jason Leigh.
Director: Lena Dunham
Rated: R
Sarah Jo (Kristine Froseth) is a naive 26-year-old living on the fringes of Hollywood with her mother and sister.
She just longs to be seen. When she begins an affair with her older employer, she is thrust into an education on sexuality, loss and power.
The film is scheduled to be released July 29 by Utopia.
‘Not Okay’
Genre: Satirical comedy
Cast: Zoey Deutch, Dylan O'Brien, Mia Isaac, and Embeth Davidtz
Director: Quinn Shephard
Rated: R
Danni Sanders (Zoey Deutch), an aimless aspiring writer with no friends, no romantic prospects and — worst of all — no followers, fakes an Instagram-friendly trip to Paris in the hopes of boosting her social media clout.
When a terrifying incident strikes the City of Lights, Danni unwittingly falls into a lie bigger than she ever imagined. She "returns" a hero, scooping up the man of her dreams Colin (Dylan O'Brien), and even striking up an unlikely friendship with Rowan (Mia Isaac), a real trauma survivor dedicated to societal change. As an influencer and advocate, Danni finally has the life and audience she always wanted. But it’s only a matter of time before the facade cracks, and she learns the hard way that the Internet loves a takedown.
The film is set to be released July 29 by Searchlight Pictures on Hulu.
‘Resurrection’
Genre: Psychological thriller
Cast: Rebecca Hall, Grace Kaufman, Michael Esper, and Tim Roth
Director: Andrew Semans
Not rated
Margaret’s (Rebecca Hall) life is in order. She is capable, disciplined, and successful. Soon, her teenage daughter, who Margaret raised by herself, will be going off to a fine university, just as Margaret had intended. Everything is under control. That is, until David (Tim Roth) returns, carrying with him the horrors of Margaret’s past.
The film is scheduled to be released July 29 by IFC Films.
‘A Love Song’
Genre: Drama
Cast: Dale Dickey and Wes Studi
Director: Max Walker-Silverman
Not rated
Faye (Dale Dickey) is a lone traveler biding her time fishing, birding and stargazing at a rural Colorado campground as she awaits the arrival of Lito (Wes Studi), a figure from her past who is navigating his own tentative and nomadic journey across the rugged West.
Like the country music that has traditionally channeled the heartbreak and resilience of Americans in search of themselves and others, “A Love Song” weaves a lyrical and ultimately joyful refrain out of the transformative act of being alone — and reminds us that love can nourish and mystify at any age.
The film is set to be released July 29 by Bleecker Street and Stage 6 Films.
‘Paradise Highway’
Genre: Crime drama
Cast: Morgan Freeman, Juliette Binoche and Hala Finley
Director: Anna Gutto
Rated: R
Academy Award winners Juliette Binoche and Morgan Freeman lead this riveting thriller set in the trucking industry and its seamy underbelly of human trafficking.
When her brother’s life is threatened, Sally (Binoche), a truck driver, reluctantly agrees to smuggle illicit cargo: a girl named Leila (Hala Finley). As Sally and Leila begin a danger-fraught journey across state lines, a dogged FBI operative (Freeman) sets out on their trail, determined to do whatever it takes to terminate a human-trafficking operation — and bring Sally and Leila to safety.
The film will be released in theaters and on demand on July 29 by Lionsgate.
‘Hansan: Rising Dragon’
Genre: War and action
Cast: Park Hae-il, Byun Yo-han, Ahn Seong-gi, Son Hyun-joo, Kim Sung-kyu, Kim Sung-kyun, Kim Hyang-gi,
Ok Taecyeon, Gong Myung, Park Ji-hwan, and Jo Jae-yoon
Director: Kim Han-min
Not rated
“Hansan: Rising Dragon” depicts the historical Battle of Hansando.
In 1592, Admiral Yi Sun-sin (Park Hae-il) and his fleet face off against the might of the invading Japanese navy and its formidable warships. As the Korean forces fall into crisis, the admiral resorts to using his secret weapon, the dragon head ships known as geobukseon in order to change the tide of this epic battle at sea.
The film is scheduled to be released July 27 in IMAX format through Well Go USA.
