TAMPA — Legendary country music star George Strait is coming to Tampa Bay in a talent-laden show that also will feature the hugely popular Chris Stapleton and special guest performers Little Big Town.
The show — representing the final concert in a six-show swing for Strait in 2023 — is set for Saturday, Aug. 5, at 5:45 p.m., in Raymond James Stadium, 4201 N. Dale Mabry Highway, Tampa.
Tickets start at $330. Visit www.ticketmaster.com.
"When I walk through those curtains and see those smiling faces, my feet don't touch the ground again ’til I walk back out and get on that bus that got me there,” Strait said of his enthusiasm for his latest tour. “That's from a song I wrote, called ‘I'll Always Remember You.' It's a true statement. When we talked about doing these six shows next year with Chris, it was a no brainer for me. I was all-in."
Said Stapleton: "I love doing these shows with George about as much as I like doing anything. There's nothing to compare it to. So many of his songs are in the ethos of what country music is. Playing these shows together is a great experience all the way around."
With an unmatched 60 singles hitting the top of the charts more than any other artist in any genre during the span of his 30-plus years performing, Strait has collected 33 platinum or multi-platinum-selling albums, more than any other country artist and ranking third across all genres behind the Beatles and Elvis Presley.
The Texas troubadour is the only artist or act in history to have a Top 10 hit every year for over three decades and recently earned his 100th entry on the Billboard Country Airplay chart with his latest single, "The Weight of the Badge." He has sold nearly 70 million albums and earned more than 60 major entertainment industry awards, including induction in the Country Music Hall of Fame in 2006.
Kentucky-born Stapleton has won eight Grammys, 14 CMA Awards and 10 ACM Awards. One of the country's most respected musicians, Stapleton’s most recent album, 2020's “Starting Over,” recently won three awards at the 67th annual Grammy, including Best Country Album, Best Country Solo
Performance for "You Should Probably Leave" and Best Country Song for "Cold", in addition to earning Album of the Year honors at both the 54th annual CMA Awards and 56th ACM Awards.
Little Big Town have picked up their own array of awards, including Grammy, ACM, CMA and Emmy wins. The band includes members Karen Fairchild, Phillip Sweet, Kimberly Schlapman and Jimi Westbrook. They first entered the music scene over 20 years ago with hit songs "Boondocks," "Bring It On Home," "Good As Gone" and the Grammy-nominated "Little White Church."
The band's breakthrough albums “Tornado” and “Pain Killer” produced multiple No. 1 singles, including "Pontoon," "Tornado" and "Day Drinking," as well as the history-making, best-selling country single of 2015, "Girl Crush."