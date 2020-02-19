ST. PETERSBURG — The pioneers of Kona dub rock, Pepper, are on the road this winter for the “Step to the Local Motion” tour.
The tour will make a stop in the Tampa Bay area with a show Saturday, Feb. 22, at Jannus Live, 200 First Ave. N., St. Petersburg. Gates open at 7 p.m. Advance tickets are $22. For information or to purchase tickets, call 727-565-0550 or visit jannuslive.com.
The tour also features openers Kash'd Out and the Elovaters.
The winter tour kicked off early this month in Boston, Massachusetts. It will take Pepper throughout the U.S. East Coast before zig-zagging back to the West. Pepper is touring in support of their Billboard chart-topping album “Local Motion,” which spent 15 weeks on the Billboard Reggae Charts.
“Local Motion,” the band’s eighth full-length studio album, released via their own tastemaker imprint LAW Records, has been well-received by both critics and fans alike. With a chart-topping new album, performances at sold-out shows, and drummer Yesod Williams’ recent performance with the 8G Band on “Late Night with Seth Meyers,” the band is showing no signs of slowing down.
Pepper, hailing from Southern California, features Kaleo Wassman on vocals and guitar, Bret Bollinger on bass and vocals, and Williams on drums and vocals. For over two decades they have been writing, recording, and releasing music. With a dedicated fan base, Pepper has expanded its brand to include wine and the cannabis strand Hawaiian Pepper.
Kash’d Out recently released their sophomore album “Undercover,” mixed by Paul Leary on LAW Records.
Straight out of the Sunshine State, Kash'd Out hits the reggae/rock scene with style and ease blending their laid-back coastal sound, fun choruses and pop melodies which makes them an excellent addition to the tour.
East Coast reggae-rock outfit the Elovaters will open the tour. Last year the Elovaters dropped “Defy Gravity,” which landed the coveted No. 1 spot for both Billboard and iTunes Reggae Charts, marking yet another milestone in the young band’s rise from the south shore of Boston.
For complete tour details, visit www.pepperlive.com.