Charlize Theron is arguably the reigning action hero these days. From “Æon Flux” and “Mad Max: Fury Road” to “Atomic Blonde” and “The Fate of the Furious,” she has earned the right to wear that crown. Yet, she is not one to be pigeonholed into one cinematic genre. Theron is a highly respected actress who has received various awards and nominations, including an Academy Award and a Golden Globe for her performance in 2004’s “Monster.”
“The Old Guard” sees her back for an adrenaline-charged action film that relies upon fantasy tropes and veers into superhero fiction along the way. In fact, the film is based upon Eisner-winning writer Greg Rucka’s comic book of the same name. In 2017, Rucka wrote the creator-owned series “The Old Guard,” which was published by Image Comics. Rucka also penned the script for the film.
Theron plays Andy — or Andromache the Scythian if you have known her for more than a few centuries. She leads a group of mercenaries who seem impervious to death. The group has fought to protect the mortal world for hundreds — possibly thousands — of years.
There are a few important things to remember as the story unfolds.
First, Andy’s “army” is really just her and three other guys — Booker (Matthias Schoenaerts), Joe (Marwan Kenzari), and Nicky (Luca Marinelli). The team does manage to pick up a newbie named Nile (KiKi Layne) in the first act, an event that is so rare it shocks Andy. Second, Andy is kind of a downer. For as long as she can recall, she has been protecting humanity by using her gifts — which include both her pseudo immortality and her proficiency at slicing through a battalion of soldiers like a veteran teppanyaki chef chopping veggies. After all the horrors she has witnessed over the course of her protracted life, the 21st century has her wondering if civilization is worth the effort.
When the group’s extraordinary abilities are exposed, Andy has to shake off her ennui and take down the CEO of a pharmaceutical company that wants to exploit their immortality genes for the benefit of mankind — just kidding, he is driven by nothing but greed and power.
This all sounds cool enough, but somewhere, somehow “The Old Guard” misfires.
Theron’s performance as Andy is a little too similar to her previous action hero turns. The dialogue throughout the film feels a little too close to what may well have appeared on the pages of the comic book — stilted speeches, unaffected and pointlessly verbose. The pacing lags in places as scenes seem to last longer than necessary.
Hold on, though: “The Old Guard” may be a bit rough around the edges, but it is still a decent adaptation. This is the first time Gina Prince-Bythewood has helmed an action film. She is best known for directing “Love & Basketball,” “The Secret Life of Bees,” and “Beyond the Lights.” In tackling “The Old Guard,” the director wanted to underscore a number of important themes that are not common in modern action films. Those themes — the tragedy of outliving those you love and seeming insignificance of individual acts of charity — make “The Old Guard” a surprisingly provocative experience.
The best performances come from Chiwetel Ejiofor as James Copley, a former CIA agent whose good intentions lead to bad decisions; and Harry Melling as Steven Merrick, the slimy Big Pharma chief. Layne and Theron do their best to make the pupil-mentor relationship authentic, but the writing does not always make that task easy.
If Prince-Bythewood is guilty of anything, it is trying to shoehorn in too many philosophical concepts into the mix.
“This is a story with mythological elements and themes of relationships, family, and love that were very appealing to me,” Prince-Bythewood said in the production notes. “But at its core, the fact that I got to put two badass women on screen was everything. The script came to me at a time when I had been looking to move into a bigger sandbox and it ended up presenting me with the opportunity to do exactly what I wanted: To put female heroes into the world, one of whom is a young Black woman.”
Despite the fact that “The Old Guard” could have benefitted from closer editing and streamlined dialogue, its well-staged action sequences, periodic moments of deep reflection and poignant central moral make it both entertaining and thought-provoking. It is an appealing enough diversion that one hopes that the loose ends will be tied up in a sequel — and the ending certainly allows for one.
“The Old Guard” was released July 10 on Netflix.
Lee Clark Zumpe is entertainment editor at Tampa Bay Newspapers and an author of short fiction appearing in select anthologies and magazines.