TAMPA — Multi-platinum musician Jack Johnson will take the stage Friday, Aug. 19, 7:15 p.m., at the MidFlorida Credit Union Amphitheatre at the Florida State Fairgrounds, 4802 U.S. 301 N., Tampa.
Tickets start at $42. Call 813-740-2446 or visit www.livenation.com.
In April, Johnson announced details of “Meet the Moonlight,” his eighth album. “Meet the Moonlight” was released June 24 on Brushfire Records/Republic Records.
The album was produced by Blake Mills, engineered by Joseph Lorge, and recorded in Los Angeles and in Johnson’s studio in Hawaii. According to a press release, the creation process marks a major artistic milestone from past work, evolving from a one-on-one collaboration with Mills and unveiled an experimental process that involved embedding Johnson’s elegantly stripped-back arrangements with enchanting sonic details.
“When Blake and I first got in touch we’d send each other playlists, and over time we realized we were drawn to music that sounds effortless despite all the effort put into making it,” said Johnson. “After a while we got a language together and I gained a trust in him that allowed me to let go, push outside my comfort zone, and get to a sound I really loved.”
The album begins with the nuanced reflection of “Open Mind”: a prime introduction to the album’s spellbinding sonic backdrop and mood of mindful contemplation. One of several songs featuring his longtime bandmates Zach Gill (piano, organ, melodica), Adam Topol (drums, percussion), and Merlo Podlewski (vibraphone, percussion, bass), “Open Mind” unfolds in soulful harmonies and lush swells of fretless guitar as Johnson makes the case for a certain full-hearted optimism.
“Part of what I wanted to do with this album was create something that makes people feel better about the situation we’re living in, where sometimes it feels like things are completely falling apart,” Johnson said. “‘Open Mind’ is a song about trying to find hope, which felt like a good starting point.”
Elsewhere on the album, Johnson offers up a more pensive meditation on getting by in the modern world, turning his sharply observational songwriting to the topic of toxic communication in a culture dominated by social media.
For Johnson, recording most of “Meet the Moonlight” at home in Hawaii played a vital part in bringing a playful spontaneity to the session. “I’ve done so many albums now in my studio, and when I’m there it’s always easier to let go and not overthink,” he said. “Another thing that helped was Joseph Lorge was great about setting up while we were still rehearsing, and capturing that sweet spot where the song still has so much life to it. Because of that, we ended up getting all these moments that feel kind magical.”