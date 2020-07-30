The coronavirus pandemic has had a major impact on the film industry. Most movie theaters remain closed at this time and many film releases have been moved to future dates or delayed indefinitely. However, some films will be released digitally via video on demand.
‘Black Is King’
- Genre: Musical, visual album
- Cast: Beyoncé, Jay-Z, Lupita Nyong'o, Kelly Rowland, Pharrell Williams, Tina Knowles-Lawson, Naomi Campbell, and Blue Ivy Carter
- Director: Beyoncé
- Not rated
This visual album from Beyoncé reimagines the lessons of "The Lion King" for today’s young kings and queens in search of their own crowns.
The film was in production for one year with a cast and crew that represent diversity and connectivity. The voyages of Black families, throughout time, are honored in a tale about a young king’s transcendent journey through betrayal, love and self-identity. His ancestors help guide him toward his destiny, and with his father’s teachings and guidance from his childhood love, he earns the virtues needed to reclaim his home and throne. These timeless lessons are revealed and reflected through Black voices of today, now sitting in their own power.
“Black Is King” is an affirmation of a grand purpose, with lush visuals that celebrate Black resilience and culture. The film highlights the beauty of tradition and Black excellence. Based on the music of “The Lion King: The Gift,” and starring the album's featured artists and some special guest appearances, “Black Is King” is a celebratory memoir for the world on the Black experience.
“Black Is King” will be released globally to stream on Disney+ on July 31.
‘The Informer’
- Genre: Crime thriller
- Cast: Joel Kinnaman, Rosamund Pike, Common, Ana de Armas, and Clive Owen
- Director: Andrea Di Stefano
- Rated: R
Honorably discharged Special Ops soldier Pete Koslow’s (Joel Kinnaman) world is turned upside-down when he is jailed after a fight to protect his wife (Ana de Armas). He’s given a chance for early release by becoming an informant for the FBI (Rosamund Pike and Clive Owen) and using his covert skills in an operation to take down The General, the most powerful crime boss in New York.
But when the FBI sting meant to finally earn Koslow his freedom results in the death of an undercover NYPD cop, Koslow finds himself caught in the crossfire between the mob and the FBI. The General insists Koslow takes the heat and sends him back to prison to spearhead a drug operation from inside, and the FBI affirms that going back to jail to do The General’s bidding is the only way for Koslow to keep his deal with them alive. Caught in a world of impossible choices, Koslow must return to prison, where he formulates a plan to escape the clutches of three of New York City’s most powerful organizations – the mob, the NYPD and the FBI – in order to save himself and his family.
After several delays, the film is now scheduled to be released July 31 by Aviron Pictures.
‘Summerland’
- Genre: Drama
- Cast: Gemma Arterton, Gugu Mbatha-Raw, Lucas Bond, Dixie Egerickx, Siân Phillips, Penelope Wilton and Tom Courtenay
- Director: Jessica Swale
- Rated: PG
Alice is a reclusive writer, resigned to a solitary life on the seaside cliffs of Southern England while World War II rages across the channel. When she opens her front door one day to find she’s to adopt a young London evacuee named Frank, she’s resistant. It’s not long, however, before the two realize they have more in common in their pasts than Alice had assumed. Gemma Arterton, Gugu Mbatha-Raw and Tom Courtenay star in this intensely emotional story of love’s endurance in trying times.
The film is set for release July 31.
‘Woodland’
- Genre: Thriller
- Cast: Amanda Tapping, Richard Harmon, Frank C. Turner, Philip Granger, Keilani Elizabeth Rose, and Catherine Jack
- Director: Jon Silverberg
- Not rated
Set in 1989, Jake (Richard Harmon), an out-of-work photojournalist who struggles with addiction and a troubled past, takes a job as watchman of a wilderness lodge on a remote island in the Pacific Northwest, alongside veteran handyman Sparky (Philip Granger). Jake sets up a darkroom to develop the photos he shoots, which begin to reveal disturbing premonitions of their future.
“Woodland” is scheduled to be released July 28.
‘The Secret: Dare to Dream’
- Genre: Drama
- Cast: Katie Holmes, Josh Lucas, Jerry O'Connell and Celia Weston
- Director: Andy Tennant
- Rated: PG
Based on the 2006 best-selling book “The Secret,” a global phenomenon which empowered millions to lead happier and more fulfilled lives, “The Secret: Dare to Dream” centers around Miranda Wells (Katie Holmes), a hard-working young widow struggling to raise three children on her own.
A powerful storm brings a devastating challenge and a mysterious man, Bray Johnson (Josh Lucas), into her life. In just a few short days, Bray’s presence re-ignites the family’s spirit, but he carries a secret — and that secret could change everything. The groundbreaking book by Rhonda Byrne has sold over 34 million copies worldwide, has been translated into 50 languages and appeared on the New York Times best-seller list for 190 consecutive weeks.
It is scheduled to be released through video on demand on July 31.
‘What We Found’
- Genre: Mystery and thriller
- Cast: Elizabeth Mitchell, James Ransone, Yetide Badaki, Oona Laurence, Brandon Larracuente, and Giorgia Whigham
- Director: Ben Hickernell
- Not rated
A group of friends are starting their freshmen year at a tough public high school when their friend Cassie disappears in West Baltimore. With the police unable, or unwilling, to find her, the young friends take it upon themselves to find out what happened her, undertaking harrowing journey that will change them all.
Freestyle Digital Media will release the film July 31 via video on demand and DVD.
‘The Fight’
- Genre: Documentary
- Directors: Elyse Steinberg, Josh Kriegman, and Eli Despres
- Rated: PG-13
When a migrant mother is separated from her child, when a transgender soldier is at risk to lose his career, when reproductive rights and basic voting rights are under attack — five unsung heroes take legal action to protect our freedoms.
It is scheduled to be released on July 31, by Magnolia Pictures.
‘She Dies Tomorrow’
- Genre: Comedy, drama and thriller
- Cast: Kate Lyn Sheil, Jane Adams, Kentucker Audley, Katie Aselton, Chris Messina, Tunde Adebimpe, Jennifer Kim, Olivia Taylor Dudley, Michelle Rodriguez, Josh Lucas and Adam Wingard
- Director: Amy Seimetz
- Rated: R
After waking up convinced that she is going to die tomorrow, Amy’s carefully mended life begins to unravel. As her delusions of certain death become contagious to those around her, Amy and her friends’ lives spiral out of control in a tantalizing descent into madness.
“She Dies Tomorrow” is set for a limited release July 31, followed by video on demand on Aug. 7 by Neon.