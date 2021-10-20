Pumpkin patches and demonic decorations herald the haunting season: Halloween will soon be upon us.
Bewitched and bedeviled, Pinellas residents busily prepare their costumes, stockpile sweets and seek out some of the area’s most terrifying Halloween happenings. During this creepy season, communities throughout Pinellas and around the Tampa Bay area play host to horrifying haunted houses, fiendishly fun festivals and tantalizing trick-or-treating. With such a variety of activities, there’s plenty to do for both the adult crowd as well as all the little ghouls and goblins.
Following is a look at Halloween festivities throughout the Tampa Bay area:
Pinellas County
Clearwater
Halloween Take and Make Craft
Halloween Take and Make Crafts will be available during the week of Oct. 24-31 at the Clearwater Main Library, 100 N. Osceola Ave., Clearwater.
Youth are invited to stop by the Clearwater Main Library to pick up a Take and Make Craft while supplies last. The crafts can be obtained in the youth program room on the second floor.
For information, call 727-562-4970 or visit myclearwaterlibrary.com.
Halloween JuBOOlee
The Halloween JuBOOlee is set for Friday, Oct. 29, 5:30 to 8:30 p.m., at the Morningside Recreation Center, 2400 Harn Blvd., Clearwater.
This will be a free, spooky but not-too-scary family-friendly event. Attendees may dress up in their most spooktacular costume and enjoy carnival games, trick-or-treating and playing on inflatables.
Halloween & Day of the Dead Celebration
A Halloween and Day of the Dead Celebration is planned for Saturday, Oct. 30, 2 to 3 p.m., at the Clearwater East Community Library at St. Petersburg College, 2465 Drew St., Clearwater.
Attendees will celebrate the Day of the Dead and Halloween with crafts and activities for all ages.
Dunedin
Pumpkin Paw-Looza
DUNEDIN — Dunedin Pet Supply will present Pumpkin Paw-Looza, a Halloween event for dogs, Saturday, Oct. 23, noon to 6 p.m., at 1045 Main St., Dunedin.
The event will feature a costume contest with prizes, a raffle, in-store promos, tricks, treats and HallowSweets, and pet, craft and food vendors. Donations will benefit Dunedin Cares Inc. and The Runaways Animal Rescue.
Largo
Scarehouse Pinellas
After taking a year off due to COVID-19, Scarehouse Pinellas is back this year at 12461 Creekside Drive, Largo.
This haunted house attraction will be open Fridays and Saturdays in October from 7 to 11 p.m. Additional dates include Sundays, Oct. 23 and 31; and Thursday, Oct. 28. Tickets range from $15 to $20. To receive $5 off at the door, bring a pet item for SPCA Tampa Bay such as pet food, beds, accessories, paper towels, or blankets. Tickets also are available through EventBrite.
Now in its third year of scares and frights, Scarehouse Pinellas is upping the scare game with new props and a longer walk-through inside the 10,000 square foot air-conditioned warehouse. Be prepared for the terror that awaits around every corner.
For more information, visit scarehousepinellas.com.
Pumpkin Fest 2021
The Florida Botanical Gardens Foundation will host Pumpkin Fest 2021 Saturday and Sunday, Oct. 23-24, noon to 4 p.m., at the Florida Botanical Gardens, 12520 Ulmerton Road, Largo.
The event will feature a pumpkin patch, pumpkin carving, and spooky activities from returning sponsors Florida Nursery, Growers and Landscaping Association and Pinellas County Farm Bureau. Alligator Attraction will be on site, allowing guests to get a glimpse of their reptiles. Kona Ice of Seminole will also be serving up shaved ice creations.
Additional vendors will be on site with information and activities, and the Botanical Bounty Gift Shop will have seasonal items for sale.
The Professional Association of Visual Artists will host a premium activity in the Tropical Pavilion. Pre-registration is required for the PAVA activity. Visit www.flbgfoundation.org/pavapaint to get started.
There will be a Scarecrow Contest, presented by 4-H. For information on how to participate, visit www.flbgfoundation.org/scarecrowcontest. Winners will be announced on Monday, October 25th.
Trick-or-treating will be offered at Heritage Village, accessible from the Florida Botanical Gardens parking lot off Ulmerton Road. Attendees may come dressed in costume and travel from house to house in Heritage Village to receive candy for an early Halloween celebration.
Pumpkins may be purchased on site. Cost is $10 each. Members of the Florida Botanical Gardens Foundation receive their first pumpkin free.
Parking and admission are free. For more information, and schedule of events, visit www.flbgfoundation.org/pumpkinfest.
Howl-o-Train & Carnival
The Howl-o-Train will roll Saturday, Oct. 23, beginning at 11 a.m. and continuing until 3 p.m., at Largo Central Park, 101 Central Park Drive, Largo.
Cost is $15 for a train ride and carnival admittance, with a limited number of train tickets available. Train tickets must be purchased in advance. To purchase a ticket, visit https://web1.myvscloud.com/wbwsc/fllargowt.wsc/search.html?display=detail&module=PST. On the day of the event, tickets will be sold for carnival entry only at $5 a person.
Those riding the Howl-o-Train will view decorated scenes and characters. Pregnant mothers and children under 12 months of age are not permitted to ride the train. Children must be accompanied by an adult. Departure times are selected at the time of purchase and cannot be changed the day of the event.
The fall-themed carnival will include carnival games and a hayride.
Free parking is available. Food vendors will be on site selling food, desserts and beverages.
For additional information, call 727-587-6740, ext. 5014, or email specialevents@largo.com.
Owl-o-Ween
Owl-o-Ween will take place Friday, Oct. 29, 5:30 to 9 p.m., at George C. McGough Nature Park, 11901 146th St. N., Largo.
Cost is $5 a person. Children 3 and younger will be admitted for free. A spooky nature trail, animal shows, candy, scavenger hunt, food truck, and toasted marshmallows are on the agenda for this spooky good time.
Preregistration is strongly recommended. To register in advance, call 727-518-6047.
City of Largo’s Trick or Treat Trail
The city of Largo's Trick or Treat Trail will be presented Friday, Oct. 29, beginning at 6 p.m., at Largo City Hall, 201 Highland Ave., Largo.
Treats will be given to the first 1,500 kids on site. The event will continue until supplies are exhausted. Attendees do not need to bring bags as event organizers will supply both the bags and the candy. Bags will not be given for children not present. The event is designed for children from preschool age to 12 years old.
Call 727-587-6740, ext. 5014, for information.
Halloween Costume Line Dance Party
A Halloween Costume Line Dance Party is set for Friday, Oct. 29, 6 to 9 p.m., at the Largo Community Center, 400 Alt. Keene Road, Largo.
This Halloween-themed celebration for adults pairs two fun activities: line dancing and wearing costumes. The party is a fusion of Kelly and Ankie's popular line dance party and the center’s Halloween Costume Bash. There will be food, fun, prizes and line dancing. Cost is $12 a person.
Call 727-518-3131 for information.
Palm Harbor
Haunt for HEP
Haunt for HEP will be open Friday through Sunday, Oct. 29-31, 6 to 10:30 p.m., at 3425 Brian Road S., Palm Harbor.
The cost to attend is free but donations are encouraged. Event organizers have a passion for Halloween as well as an interest in raising funds for a good cause, so 100% of donations go directly to the Homeless Empowerment Program in Clearwater. HEP's goal is to provide safe shelter, support services, and stability for Veterans and families with children in-need.
Haunt for HEP is an annual “home haunt” that is designed and built by the family of Mike Long and located in Palm Harbor. It is a walk-through, interactive experience consisting of many props that are all built by hand while the grounds are haunted by actors who are primarily played by students from the local high school theater department. Haunt for HEP was the 2020 recipient of Best Walkthrough Display and Best Pneumatic Prop, awarded by the national group Halloween Yard Haunts and Props.
Visit www.facebook.com/HauntForHEP/.
Pinellas Park
City of Pinellas Park Halloween Treat Trail
The city of Pinellas Park will host its Halloween Treat Trail Sunday, Oct. 31, 6 to 9 p.m., at England Brothers Park, 5010 Dave McKay Way, Pinellas Park.
Girls and boys of all ages may collect candy donated by local businesses and community organizations. The event will also feature a costume contest, prizes, refreshments and popcorn. Admission is free. For information, call 727-369-5746.
Safety Harbor
Fright Nights at Folly Farm
Fright Nights at Folly Farm will be presented Friday and Saturday, Oct. 29-30, 6 to 10 p.m., at Folly Farm Nature Preserve, 1538 Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. St. N., Safety Harbor.
Prepare to be frightened, spooked, scared, startled, and possibly terrified. The event will include a haunted trail, fall-themed activities, a campfire, shopping, and more. Fright Nights is a family-friendly event, although it is advised that those 7 and younger or those faint of heart take into account the nature of the Haunted Trail, which may be a bit too frightful for some. Tickets for the Haunted Trail can be purchased at SafetyHarborRecreation.com for $5 a person with a selected time slot and date. Purchase tickets early to reserve spots.
St. Petersburg
Haunted Hike
Euclid/St. Paul’s, St. Petersburg’s most paranormal neighborhood, will host the 18th annual Haunted Hike Saturday, Oct. 23. Tours will leave the intersection of 13th Avenue and 13th Street North in St. Petersburg every 15 minutes between 6:15 and 8:45 p.m.
The family-friendly hike is a one-mile walking tour and takes approximately one hour to complete. Guides will lead visitors down ESP’s creepy alleys and brick-paved streets to old homes and landmarks where costumed characters tell spooky stories. Friendly, leashed dogs are permitted on the hike.
Tickets may be purchased in advance online at www.espna.org. Prices are $8 for adults and $5 for kids 12 years and younger. Children under 2 are free.
Also at the corner of 13th Avenue and 13th Street North will be the Ghouly Goodies Bake Sale featuring homemade baked goods and drinks.
For more information, call Wendy Wesley at 727-823-0393, email wendystpete@gmail.com or visit www.espna.org.
Halloween on Central
Halloween on Central will be presented Sunday, Oct. 31, noon to 5 p.m., on Central Avenue from Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. St. to 31st Street.
This is a free event for people of all ages. Attendees can stroll and roll along nearly two miles of the city and experience the heart of the Sunshine City from a unique perspective that will allow them to rediscover their favorite local businesses and interact with the community in fun, healthy ways — without worrying about car traffic. There will be fun Halloween-themed activities fit for the whole family, such as trick-or-treating, costume contests, Halloween games, entertainment, local business vendors and more. Pets are welcome, too. Bikes, skateboards, roller skates, one wheels, hoverboards, and e-scooters will be permitted. Vehicles not allowed include golf carts, slingshots, motorcycles, and other large motorized vehicles.
The event is hosted by Car-Free St. Pete, in partnership with the Grand Central District, EDGE District, Open Streets St. Pete and the Pinellas Suncoast Transit Authority.
Planned activities include:
• Costume contests for kids, adults, dogs, and bikes
• Face mask contest sponsored by Reflection St. Pete
• Employee costume contest judged by public
• Haunted Hub hosted by EDGE Collective Urban Market Place
• Halloween dance performances featuring ACT Live
• Halloween song vocal performances featuring ACT Live
• Halloween Broadway hits featuring ACT Live
• Zombie mob
• Halloween comedy magic shows
• Roller disco hosted by Sk8 Pete
The event also will include the following Grand Central District features:
• FrankenPride hosted by St. Pete Pride
• VFW Haunted Mansion
• Cock-o-Ween hosted by Cocktail featuring Lady Bunny and RuPaul Drag Race Season 4 winner Sharon Needles
• Zombie Zone featuring nearby neighborhood associations
• GhoulFest hosted by Come Out St. Pete
• Love Market hosted by Love Food Central
• Punky's Stage featuring live entertainment
PSTA will be increasing service on the Central Avenue Trolley and redirecting the route to First Avenue North and South, servicing the bus stops on those roads every 15 minutes. Anyone dressed in Halloween costume rides for free during the event.
For more information, including a map of the event, visit HalloweenOnCentral.com.
Zubrick Magic Theatre
A spook-tacular extra night’s performance will be presented on Halloween night, Sunday, Oct. 31, 7 p.m., at the Zubrick Magic Theatre, 1211 First Ave. N., St. Petersburg.
Illusionists Chris and Ryan Zubrick, winners of the Merlin Award for Best Family Magic Show, conjure up an exhilarating blend of sleight-of-hand, family-friendly comedy and grand-scale illusions in a 70-minute performance. Children in attendance will receive their very own magic wand as a free gift. Doors open an hour prior to the 7 p.m. curtain time for guests to enjoy beer, wine, or soft drinks and snacks available for purchase in the lobby. The performance runs from 7 to 8:15 p.m.
Tickets can be purchased at www.ZubrickMagic.com. General admission tickets are $40 a person, plus taxes and fees, for ages 4 and older. Children ages 3 and under are free provided they are sitting on an adult's lap.
Seminole
Halloween Golf Tournament
The Treasure Island & Madeira Beach Chamber of Commerce has partnered with presenting sponsor Caddy’s on the Beach to host the fifth annual Halloween Golf Tournament Friday, Oct. 29, at Seminole Lake Country Club, 6100 Augusta Blvd., Seminole.
The event will feature golfing, networking and “trick and teeing” on the course. The scramble tournament will get underway with a shotgun start at 1 p.m. Check-in will begin at 11 a.m. This event offers multiple ways to participate and support both the chamber and the chosen charities. Proceeds from this year’s tournament will benefit the youth programs of both the city of Madeira Beach and the city of Treasure Island.
Registration cost is $300 for two players or $500 per foursome. Registration includes golf cart, greens fees, lunch before play, food and beverage on course during and after play. First, second and third places prizes will be awarded for longest drives, closest to the pin, and last place. There also will be a costume contest, with prizes awarded for best individual and best foursome.
For further information, to register, or to become a sponsor, visit timbchamber.org/golf-tournament, call 727-360-4121 or email Events@TIMBChamber.org.
Field of Screams
The Seminole Recreation Division will present its annual Field of Screams Friday, Oct. 29, 6 to 9 p.m., at Seminole Recreation Center, 9100 113th St. N., Seminole.
This family-friendly frightful night will feature trick-or-treating, costume contests, photo zones, a pumpkin carving contest, and $7 unlimited admission to the Bounce Zone.
For information, visit www.facebook.com/getseminole. To purchase advance tickets and register for the pumpkin carving contest, visit www.eventeny.com/events/fieldofscreams-1696/.
Family Halloween Dance
Blessed Sacrament Catholic School will host a Family Halloween Dance Friday, Oct. 29, 6 to 8 p.m., at Blessed Sacrament's Parish Center, 11565 66th Ave. N., Seminole.
The cost is $5 a person or $20 for a family. Attendees are encouraged to come in costume and join in the fun and fellowship. Attendees should not wear masks, scary costumes, or costumes of inappropriate length nor should costumes incorporate weapons. As this is a family dance, no students may be dropped off.
Haunted Graveyard, Trick or Treat & Costume Contest
Seminole City Center and the Rotary Club of Seminole Lake will host a family-friendly Halloween event for all ages. The event will take place Saturday, Oct. 30, 6 to 8 p.m., at Seminole City Center, 11201 Park Blvd. N., Seminole.
This event will allow families to enjoy entertainment, a spookily decorated haunted graveyard, trick-or-treating, a costume contest, door prizes, and more.
Withering trees, tombstones, eerie music, and a fog-laden path filled with animated and living dead creatures await those brave enough to enter. Trick-or-treat at select candy stations and preregister to enter the spooky costume contest and win cash prizes. Those wishing to enter the costume contest can view contest rules and age categories online at seminolecitycenter.com. Costumes with toy guns, swords, knives, or weapons will not be permitted.
Tarpon Springs
House on the Hill
House on the Hill will feature Dead Man’s Swamp this year, running Oct. 22-23, and 29-30, at 611 Beckett Way, Tarpon Springs.
Admission cost is $8. A portion of the proceeds will benefit the Homeless Empower Program. The attraction will highlight the terrors of the unknown and dark scenes of Florida’s swampland.
In the wake of the recent COVID-19 pandemic and as a temporary precaution, event organizers strongly request that masks be worn while walking through the haunted trail.
Visit facebook.com/houseonthehilltarponsprings.
Car Show & Trunk-or-Treat
The Kiwanis Club of Greater Palm Harbor will host a free car show and kids Trunk-or-Treat event Saturday, Oct. 30, 10 a.m. to 1 p.m., at East Lake High School, 1300 Silver Eagle Drive, Tarpon Springs.
Car clubs are welcome. For more information, email GreaterPalmHarborKiwanis@gmail.com.
Treasure Island
Barktoberfest
Barktoberfest will take place Saturday, Oct. 30, 10 a.m. to 1 p.m., at the John Morroni Memorial Dog Park at Rosselli Park on the Isle of Capri, Treasure Island.
Activities will include a doggie costume contest, giveaways and vendors. The Rotary Club of the Gulf Beaches will provide the food and beverage concessions. The Isle of Capri Civic Association will be accepting donations for the Pet Pal Animal Shelter. The costume contest registration will be held from 10 to 11 a.m. The event is sponsored by the city of Treasure Island Parks and Recreation Department and the Grooming Gallery.
Halloween Trick or Treat Trail
The Halloween Trick or Treat Trail will be presented Sunday, Oct. 31, 5 to 6:30 p.m., at the Treasure Bay Golf and Tennis facility, 10315 Paradise Blvd., Treasure Island.
Trick-or-treating will be provided by the various city departments, civic associations, and community partners. Additional activities will include inflatables, DJ, interactive entertainers, and a costume contest at 5:30 p.m. For information, email recreation@mytreasureisland.org or call 727-547-4575, ext. 237.
Pasco County
Dade City
Scream-A-Geddon
The Scream-A-Geddon horror park features six haunted house attractions, including a monster midway.
Scream-A-Geddon opens daily at 7 p.m. through October. Closing time varies. Ticket prices vary by date, starting at $25.95. Current attractions include Bloodwater Bayou, Ravenhill Asylum, Demon’s Revenge, Rage 3D, Blackpool Prison, and Zombie Paintball Assault. Food and beverages are available for purchase on site.
Scream-A-Geddon is recommended for adults and teens, but younger children may attend if parents choose to bring them. For information and to purchase tickets online, visit www.screamageddon.com.
Holiday
Halloween Spooktacular
The Halloween Spooktacular event will take place Friday, Oct. 21, 6 to 8:30 p.m., at the J. Ben Harrill Recreation Complex, 2830 Gulf Trace Blvd., Holiday.
Children 12 and younger and their families are invited to a fun, safe alternative for Halloween. The event will feature games, music, bounce houses and candy as well as hayrides. A costume contest will get underway at 7:30 p.m. The cost is $3 per child. Cash only will be accepted and exact change is required.
For information, call 727-942-7439.
Trunk or Treat
The Holiday Lake Estates Civic Association will host a Trunk-or-Treat event Sunday, Oct. 31, 5 to 8 p.m., at the civic center, 3624 Atlantis Drive, Holiday.
“Trunkers” should plan to deck their car out in its finest costume. Event organizers will let trick-or-treaters vote on their favorite. The winner will receive a $25 gift card.
To register to hand out candy to the trick-or-treaters, visit www.holidaylake.org/?page_id=2274.
New Port Richey
Huboween 2021
Huboween 2021 will be held Friday-Saturday, Oct. 22-23, at Jay B. Starkey Wilderness Park, 10500 Wilderness Park Blvd., New Port Richey.
You never have to leave the comfort and safety of your vehicle during the drive-thru event
Gates open at 5:30 p.m. and the event runs from 6:30 to 10:30 p.m.
Cost is $20 per vehicle in advance and $25 at the gate.
The first 500 cars each night will get a candy swag bag.
For more information about how to get tickets, visit https://www.facebook.com/HUBlifeCE.
Proceeds from the event will be donated back to Pasco County Parks, Recreation, and Natural Resources and HUBLife Charities Inc.
Shady Hills
Spooky Train and Haunted Walk-thru Trail
The Grand Concourse Railroad will present its Spooky Train and Haunted Walk-thru Trail Fridays and Saturdays in October as well as Sunday, Oct. 31, at The Concourse, 11919 Alric Pottberg Road, Shady Hills.
Attendees will have an opportunity to ride the decorated trains as the travel through Halloween-themed venues. After the train ride, get ready for some scares along a Haunted Walk-thru Trail. For those who want to experience the fun of the trail without the fright, event organizers offer special “do not scare” trail escorts.
Tickets are $8 a person for the Spooky Train and $8 a person for the Haunted Walk-thru Trail, or $15 for both. Children younger than 24 months are free.
Visit www.facebook.com/GrandConcourseRailroad/ or call 727-639-7639.
Trunk or Treat
SHADY HILLS — A Trunk-or-Treat event will take place Saturday and Sunday, Oct. 30-31, noon to 3 p.m., at Pasco Safety Town, 15362 Alric Pottberg Road, Shady Hills.
For information, call 727-271-6848.
Hernando County
Brooksville
Ghost Fest
Things get underway Oct. 22 with Ghost Fest at the Hernando Heritage Museum, 601 Museum Court, Brooksville. The event runs Oct. 22-23 and again the following weekend, Oct. 29-30. The hours are 7 to 11 p.m., but on the final day it’s an all-day event. Spread out on the museum grounds will be fun, vendors, games food and drinks, along with arts and crafts and other things to see and do. Proceeds support the museum.
The main attraction is the famously haunted May Stringer House, which was built in 1855 and now serves as a museum. For $8 admission, people can walk through the Victorian home and enjoy scares set up on all four stories of the house of seven gables.
The Sunshine Grove Trail of Horror
The Sunshine Grove Trail of Horror runs through October on Fridays and Saturdays, 6 to 10 p.m.; as well as Sunday, Oct. 31, 6 to 10 p.m., at Marine Corp. League Detachment 708, 8405 Sunshine Grove Road, Brooksville.
Cost is $10 a person. Kids 5 and younger are free. Ticket sales end each evening at 9:30 p.m.
This year the event features family fun activities such as Chain Saw Massacre, Satan’s Den, Pet Cemetery, Jason’s Playground, Pig Head Hollow Scream, The Butcher, The Walking Dead, Clown Forest, Skull Island, Pirate Bay, Saloon, Jail House, General Store, Boot Hill and the OK Corral.
For more information, call 352-556-3045.
Downtown Trick-or-Treating
Brooksville Main Street will host Downtown Trick-or-Treating Saturday, Oct. 30, 4 to 7 p.m., in the downtown area in the vicinity of the courthouse on Main Street.
Event organizers expect to feature interactive games throughout the downtown area, a photo spot at the courthouse, a costume contest, and family-friendly music at the courthouse. A map of participating businesses will be made available prior to the event.
For more information, visit www.facebook.com/brooksvillemainstreet/.
Hillsborough County
Carrollwood
CABA Trunk or Treat
The Carrollwood Area Business Association, in partnership with the Northdale Civic Association and the Hillsborough County Parks and Recreation, will present CABA’s annual Trunk or Treat Festival on Friday, Oct. 29, from 6 to 9 p.m. at Northdale Park, 15550 Spring Pine Drive, Tampa.
The free event will feature music, games, a maze and strives to provide a safe and fun atmosphere for trick-or-treating in the community. Members of CABA and local businesses can promote their business to the community while providing treats and tricks to all.
For vendor or sponsorship information, contact Josh Soto at CommunityOutreach@cabamembers.com.
Lutz
Trunk or Treat
Florida Penguin Productions will present a Trunk-or-Treat event Sunday, Oct. 31, 4 to 6 p.m., at Tampa Premium Outlets, 2300 Grand Cypress Drive, Lutz.
The event is being presented as part of the 17th annual Wesley Chapel Fall Festival. It is designed for all ages. Admission is free. Prizes will be awarded for best costumes and trunks.
For information, call 727-674-1464.
Tampa
The Haunted Carnival
Pied Piper's Productions will present the Haunted Carnival Thursday through Sunday, Oct. 28-31, at Armature Works, 1910 N. Ola Ave., Tampa.
This inaugural haunted carnival experience boasts 200,000 square feet of terrifying carnival rides and nostalgic sugary eats like cotton candy, funnel cakes, and elephant ears. Come early with the family and take a photo on the Ferris wheel or merry-go-round with the backdrop of downtown Tampa. After 7 p.m., beware as the attraction evolves into an elevated risqué spooky experience.
Hours are Thursday and Friday, 4 to 11 p.m.; Saturday, 2 to 11 p.m.; and Sunday, 2 to 9 p.m. Ticket prices vary by day. For information, visit HauntedCarnivalTampa.com. For tickets, visit bit.ly/PPPHauntedCarnivalTIX.
Pumpkin Patch
Hyde Park Village’s annual Pumpkin Patch has returned and will continue through Sunday, Oct. 31, or while supplies last.
The Pumpkin Patch will benefit the Humane Society of Tampa Bay. New this year, visitors can step inside a magical pumpkin carriage for a photo in the patch. For every photo taken tagging @hydeparkvillage on Instagram, Hyde Park Village will donate $1 to the Humane Society of Tampa Bay up to $1,000.
Pumpkin pricing is as follows: extra-large pumpkins are $20; Cinderella pumpkins are $15; large/medium pumpkins are $10; small pumpkins are $5; mini pumpkins and gourds are $1.
The Pumpkin Patch will be open Monday through Thursday, 3 to 6 p.m.; and Friday through Sunday, 10 a.m. to 6 p.m.
Hyde Park Village is at 742 South Village Circle, Tampa. For more information, visit HydeParkVillage.com.
Ybor Ghost Tour
The official Ybor Ghost Tour is offering an enhanced October schedule to celebrate Halloween.
Extra tours have been added to meet the always high demand of the Halloween season, including special 10:30 p.m. tours from Oct. 25-31.
The official Ybor Ghost Tour continues to be the only ghost tour with complete access to the Cuban Club, recognized as the fourth most haunted building in the country by the Travel Channel.
Since COVID-19 restrictions are in effect, it is more important than ever that reservations are made early to avoid being shut out. The schedule is available online at www.yborghosttour.com and reservations can be made there or by calling 813-386-3905 24 hours a day.
UNDead in the Water
UNDead in the Water, Tampa’s nautical haunted attraction, is open select nights through the end of October at Sparkman Wharf, 615 Channelside Drive, Tampa.
The attraction will be open Friday and Saturday, Oct. 22-23, 7:30 to 10:30 p.m.; and Thursday through Sunday, Oct. 28-31, 7:30 to 10:30 p.m. Dates, details, as well as tickets are available online at www.undeadinthewater.com. Capacity is limited, and advance purchase for specific time slots is required.
In its fourth iteration, a new UNDead in the Water theme, “Save Our Souls,” threatens passengers across 60,000 square feet of cavernous cargo holds and open-air decks. The American Victory Ship has drifted back to Tampa after surviving a violent hurricane in the Bermuda Triangle. The frantic and terrified crew tell horrific stories of a mysterious female apparition. Who is she and what does she want?
The attraction features live scare actors and thrilling special effects through a nail-biting path aboard the ship, and is recommended for ages 11 and older.
All funds raised from UNDead in the Water benefit the restoration and operation of the American Victory Ship and Museum, a 501(c)(3) nonprofit organization dedicated to community service.