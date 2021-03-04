SAFETY HARBOR — Darrell Scott will perform Saturday, March 6, at the Safety Harbor Art & Music Center, 706 Second St. N., Safety Harbor.
Doors will open at 7 p.m. and the show will get underway at 7:30 p.m. Tickets are $30 in advance and $35 at the door if available. Visit safetyharborartandmusiccenter.thundertix.com. Social distancing is being practiced at the venue. Event organizers ask attendees to wear a face mask and follow safety guidelines. Those who feel sick should stay home.
Multi-instrumentalist and singer-songwriter Darrell Scott mines and cultivates the everyday moment, taking the rote, menial, and mundane, and allowing it to be surreal, poignant, and candidly honest. His words help listeners make sense of the world.
Scott comes from a musical family with a father who sparked his son’s interest in guitars by age 4. Scott’s brother played Jerry Reed-style. From there, things only ramped up with literature and poetry endeavors while a student at Tufts University, along with playing his way through life.
In recent years, Scott has spent time on the road touring with Robert Plant and the Zac Brown Band. He has produced albums for Malcolm Holcomb and Guy Clark and was named Songwriter of the Year for both ASCAP and NSAI. When not working, he can be found roaming his Tennessee wilderness acreage hiking along a small river, creating delicious meals with food raised on his property and playing music. He often leads songwriting workshops to help people tell their own truths with their stories, and is as busy as always writing, producing, performing, and just plain fully immersing himself in life.
With his latest album, “Darrell Scott Sings the Blues of Hank Williams,” the well-traveled troubadour ventures deep into the heart of darkness of Williams to explore the beauty in the pain as crafted from the soul of a master.
“I grew up on Hank Williams — it came from my dad who idolized him — as I heard the entire catalog of Hank from my crib and beyond, I recognized what he loved about Hank: poetic, yet totally understandable, honest, heartbroken, lovesick lyrics and the possibility of forgiveness from a woman, or from one's self, or from one's Creator,” Scott said in a press release promoting the album. “I listened closely.”
Nine carefully selected and skillfully crafted songs make up this resplendent anthology. Just as in song choice, the attention and finesse given to the sound of this record is evident from first listen. Scott bores in on the blues of Hank as he navigates varying tempos.
Scott’s album serves to honor not only Williams but also Scott’s late father, Wayne Scott. Williams laid a foundation in Wayne that carried through to Darrell.
“I heard Hank, I heard my dad, and I heard the blues that was only a guitar grab away for me,” Scott said. “It did not occur to me to play or sing it like Hank; but, I strive to be true to the spirit and throw my version of blues towards Hank songs. This recording is that.”
“Darrell Scott Sings the Blues of Hank Williams” was released in 2020 on the Full Light Records label.