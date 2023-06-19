Duran Duran took the stage at Tampa’s Amalie Arena June 17, magically melting away the decades and opening a window to the MTV-propelled Second British Invasion that dominated the 1980s. Led by vocalist Simon Le Bon, the band is still as animated and robust as ever, having long since evolved into something more than the latest new wave outfit that came to fame during the height of the New Romantic movement in the UK.
A quick disclaimer before the review: When Duran Duran was first topping the charts, I was associated with a group of prog-rock snobs in high school. Our version of SADD was Students Against Duran Duran. We had a very limited view of what we considered good music, and generally lived up to the title “gifted little snots” awarded to us by at least one Seminole High School teacher. We generally derided both the new wave bands and their screaming fans. Secretly, I listened to Duran Duran, becoming a closeted fan around the time the band released “Seven and the Ragged Tiger.”
Second disclaimer: My wife, who also attended, has been waiting to see Duran Duran for “almost 40 years” — her words, not mine — and that her room was plastered with Duran Duran posters, and she was a member of the Duran Duran fan club. She also claims she wanted to marry John Taylor when she was 12.
The June 17 concert is my first time seeing Duran Duran perform live. It was worth the wait.
Nile Rodgers & Chic kicked off the show with a blistering set. Rodgers and company tore up the stage, opening with a crowd-pleasing performance of Chic’s “Le Freak.” The set featured an impressive string of hits Rodgers wrote, co-wrote, or produced, including Diana Ross’ “I’m Coming Out,” Sister Sledge’s “We Are Family,” Daft Punk’s “Get Lucky,” and the David Bowie hits “Modern Love” and “Let’s Dance.”
Their set ended too soon. I would have been willing to listen to another hour of Rodgers & Chic.
British pop rockers Bastille took the stage next, providing a nice transition from classic hits to contemporary alternative synth pop. They played their biggest U.S. hit, “Happier,” recorded in 2018 with Marshmello, in the middle of the set, which also featured “Things We Lost in the Fire,” “Of the Night,” and “Pompeii.” Bastille’s performance was bolstered by spectacular animated visuals presented on large screens above the stage.
By the time Duran Duran arrived, the packed arena was on its feet and ready for a string of classics. The band started with “Night Boat” from their 1981 eponymous debut album. They would return to that album throughout the evening, performing “Girls on Film,” “Careless Memories,” and “Planet Earth.” The setlist provided a perfect retrospective of the band’s enduring legacy, proving that their appeal is more than a matter of nostalgia. The band played 1990s songs such as “White Lines (Don’t Do It),” “Come Undone,” and “Ordinary World” — with the latter dedicated to the people of Ukraine. The band also played two songs from their most recent studio album, “Future Past,” released in 2021, including “Give It All Up” and “Anniversary.”
Duran Duran’s current core members include Le Bon, Nick Rhodes, John Taylor, and Roger Taylor — all of whom are in their 60s, and perfectly capable of delivering a lengthy set — just shy of two hours — of grooving tunes that kept the audience fully charged and engaged for the entire performance. The band returned to the stage for an encore, performing two songs from 1982’s “Rio,” including the title track and “Save a Prayer.”
The concert amounted to a celebration not only of the band’s illustrious past, but of how they are still trailblazers making solid new music for contemporary audiences. The adoration of their loyal fans at Amalie Arena was evident, shown in frequent standing ovations, fervent adulation, and by at least one devotee who — even while those around her remained seated — spent nearly the entire show on her feet, unable to restrain her extreme elation, either dancing or fending off an attack of invisible bees.
Honestly, I can’t blame her.