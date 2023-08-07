‘A Compassionate Spy’ is a flawed, fascinating historical footnote
So here we are once more in the playground of physicists and foreign agents, fast neutron calculations and the prospect of a future fascist government in the United States. Shrewdly timed to take advantage of the July 21 theatrical release of Christopher Nolan’s epic biographical thriller “Oppenheimer,” a new documentary film written and directed by Steve James fills in gaps in the historical record, examines a concerted campaign of disinformation, and lays bare the human tragedy behind political and strategic decisions that resulted in decades of geopolitical tension between the United States and the Soviet Union following the end of World War II.
Through interviews, archival footage, and sporadic re-enactments, “A Compassionate Spy,” released Aug. 4 by Magnolia Pictures, provides a subjective sketch of a real-life Manhattan Project physicist and Soviet Union spy. James presents a compelling profile of Theodore Hall, a complicated man whose aptitude in mathematics and science may not have proved helpful when facing critical moral quandaries.
The viewer learns that 18-year-old Harvard undergraduate Theodore — or Ted — was recruited in 1944 to work on the Manhattan Project. The youngest physicist working at Los Alamos, his outstanding ability promptly earned him increasingly important roles in the development of the first atomic bomb. He was soon put in charge of a team working on an implosion-type device employing plutonium as its fissionable material. It was this design that was used in the Trinity nuclear test in July 1945, and in Fat Man, the bomb detonated over the Japanese city of Nagasaki on Aug. 9, 1945.
Disheartened that the United States was not sharing its work on atomic weaponry with its World War II ally, the Soviet Union, Ted secretly disclosed information to Soviet spies through Saville Sax, Ted’s roommate at Harvard. Saville acted as a courier, transferring atomic secrets to the Soviet spy network.
What makes the story of Ted Hall unique and fascinating is that he was never “caught.” The FBI knew of his involvement due to decrypted messages that identified Ted as an asset. He was questioned but never charged. Blame for leaked atomic secrets spilling out of Los Alamos fell instead upon Klaus Fuchs, a German theoretical physicist who passed classified information to the Soviet Union during and after World War II.
After the war, Ted married Joan, a fellow student at the University of Chicago, to whom he confessed his act of espionage. The two of them spent a lifetime protecting the secret, eluding the FBI, and engaging in mental acrobatics to either justify the undertaking or repress any regret. Along with their daughters, they eventually relocated to England, where Ted was tapped to work at the electron microscopy research laboratory at Cambridge University. There, he would develop a groundbreaking process of analyzing thin sections of biological tissue.
Much of Ted’s story is told through recent interviews with Joan and two of the couple’s daughters, and through clips of a BBC interview with Ted conducted in 1998. Ted appears frail and conflicted, as if he is both physically and mentally exhausted. When the BBC interviewer asks why he fed information to the Soviets, Ted takes time to ponder the question before eventually settling upon a single-word response: “Compassion.”
The director seems to fixate on this idea and crafts the documentary around it as a way to absolve Ted of any guilt. James illustrates how America pushed the concept of a long-term partnership with the Soviet Union at the height of World War II, using Hollywood to paint a complimentary portrait of our allies against the Adolf Hitler’s fascist regime. Selected clips from the 1943 film “Mission to Moscow” portrays the U.S. and the U.S.S.R. as BFFs, with Walter Huston and Ann Hardin uttering some sycophantic claptrap to sway the masses into embracing what would be a short-lived amity between the nations.
Ted’s main concern was that an American monopoly on atomic weapons after the war could lead to disastrous consequences. One can imagine that he calculated the risks, playing out various scenarios, including one in which the United States itself might evolve into some form of fascist regime over time.
The director also reminds the viewer that Germany had already surrendered prior to the Trinity test and accuses the U.S. military and government officials of misleading the public. James claims the government overestimated the number of casualties from a potential invasion of the Japanese mainland to validate the use of nuclear weapons.
Ted’s comments, made one year before his death in 1999, indicate some degree of uncertainty and regret. He may have held strong to his convictions, but the viewer can distinguish an element of guilt over the fact that while others — particularly Julius and Ethel Rosenberg — were punished for espionage, he never paid a price.
Ted’s widow Joan, on the other hand, conveys a disquieting aura of emphatic certainty and overconfidence. Two decades after the death of her husband, she still insists that he did the right thing, and that the two of them are above reproach. James makes her the central voice in this documentary, allowing her to sing the praises of her late husband’s role as a spy while taking potshots at American policies and politicians, the intellectual shortcomings of the middle class, capitalism, and the media. If she does so out of love for the man, it’s understandable; if she does so out of ideological animosity, it’s dodgy.
The director comes across as too empathetic in “A Compassionate Spy,” failing to offer any skepticism or a formal rebuttal to Joan’s intransigent veneration of an outmoded belief system. The film may minimize its bias, but it’s still evident, simmering just below the surface. Meticulously examining history from a modern perspective can yield interesting insights and an occasional revelation. When there is an inclination to inject what-if and could-have-been scenarios, however, facts become just as muddied and disconnected from the truth as they do when propaganda is employed to fit the most advantageous narrative.
There are too many unknowable variables to determine how any given historic event may have played out if even one pivotal element is changed. If James is trying to prove that the world is better off because of Ted’s “compassionate” act of espionage, he not only fails to make the case, he also fails to acknowledge that it is something that can never be irrefutably confirmed.
The scenes depicting dramatizations of pertinent moments of Ted and Joan’s life are clumsy and unnecessary.
Even though the documentary would have benefitted from a more unbiased approach, the film is worth checking out as a postscript for “Oppenheimer.” For anyone with a passing interest in the Manhattan Project, World War II, the Cold War, and espionage, “A Compassionate Spy” is a stimulating, thought-provoking account of a conscientious, benevolent individual whose fundamental sense of fairness prompted him to spy for a foreign power at a critical moment in modern history.
The film exposes many unpleasant facets of the American Century, including the ubiquitous propaganda machine employed by the U.S., and the incitement of an arms race that would benefit Wall Street industrialists and usher in a caustic Cold War. James’ discerning choice of archival clips is sometimes shocking, including footage showing the horrific aftermath of the bombings of Hiroshima and Nagasaki, including the dead and dying.
The director also includes footage of President Truman, who — while filming the official announcement that America has obliterated Hiroshima — starts giggling. It is more than a cringeworthy moment. In this context, it is a silent indictment of the authors of an era of nuclear proliferation.