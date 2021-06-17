CLEARWATER — On tour in support of his latest album release, multiplatinum songwriter and producer Mat Kearney will perform Wednesday, Nov. 3, 8 p.m., at the Bilheimer Capitol Theatre, 405 Cleveland St., Clearwater.
Tickets, starting at $29.50, are on sale now. Visit www.rutheckerdhall.com or call 727-791-7400.
Kearney recently announced a U.S. tour in support of “January Flower,” his new studio album released in May 2021. For a complete list of tour dates, visit www.matkearney.com.
Over his career, the Nashville-based, Oregon-born performer has released five studio LPs, claimed the No. 1 spot on iTunes, topped multiple Billboard charts, made four entries into the Hot 100, and amassed over 2.5 billion global streams. He also has an incredible touring history, sharing the road with everyone from John Mayer to Needtobreathe.
Written between an isolated retreat in Joshua Tree and his home studio, “January Flower” sees Kearney in his rawest form, distilling the songwriting process and rediscovering the joy of making music.