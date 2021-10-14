TAMPA — Guitarist, singer and songwriter Tommy Castro will celebrate the release of his trailblazing new album with a live Tommy Castro & The Painkillers performance Sunday, Oct. 24, 5 p.m., at Skipper’s Smokehouse, 910 Skipper Road, Tampa.
Tickets are $20 in advance and $25 at the door. Call 813-971-0666 or visit www.skipperssmokehouse.com.
“Tommy Castro Presents A Bluesman Came To Town” was released Sept. 17 through Alligator Records. The new album is a roots music odyssey. This special project was composed by Castro along with Grammy Award-winning producer and songwriter Tom Hambridge. Through its 13 songs, the album tells the tale of a young man, working on his family farm, who gets bitten by the blues bug. He masters the guitar and heads out on the road seeking fame and fortune, only to find what he’s left behind is the treasure he’s been looking for.
“‘A Bluesman Came To Town’ isn’t a story about me," said Castro in a press release promoting the upcoming show. “It’s pulled from some of my friends’ and my experiences, though. I’ve seen first-hand for a lot of years what it’s like out there on the road.”
Throughout his long, constantly evolving career, Castro has always remained true to himself while exploring, growing and creating new music, and he has taken his thousands of devoted fans right along with him. Ranging from horn-fueled R&B to piping hot blues to fiery, stripped-down rock ’n’ roll, each of his 16 albums is solidly built upon Castro’s unshakable musical foundation — a dynamic mix of 1960s-influenced guitar-fueled blues, testifying Memphis-soaked blue-eyed soul and Latin-tinged East San Jose funk, all driven by Castro’s grab-you-by-the-collar vocals and passionate guitar work.
The road has always been Castro’s home away from home. He and his band — The Painkillers — will instantly ignite a crowd, turn them into loyal fans, and then keep those fans coming back for more. The band features bassist Randy McDonald, drummer Bowen Brown and keyboardist Michael Emerson. Castro has traveled hundreds of thousands of miles and performed thousands of gigs at clubs, concert halls, and festivals all over the world.
Castro’s current tour got underway in September and will continue through early 2022. On the tour, Tommy Castro & The Painkillers will perform fan favorites as well as songs from the new album.
“I’ve made seven albums for Alligator,” Castro said, “And I’ve never made the same record twice. I will always try to be my most authentic self. I give it all I’ve got every time we hit the stage.”