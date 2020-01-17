CLEARWATER — Engelbert Humperdinck will perform Friday, Jan. 24, 7:30 p.m., at the Bilheimer Capitol Theatre, 405 Cleveland St., Clearwater.
Tickets start at $69. Call 727-791-7400 or visit www.rutheckerdhall.com.
In a career spanning over 50 years, Humperdinck has generated sales in excess of 140 million records, including 64 gold albums and 35 platinum, four Grammy nominations, a Golden Globe and stars on the Hollywood Walk of Fame, Las Vegas Walk of Fame and Leicester Walk of Fame. He has performed for the queen four times, several presidents and many heads of state. He has recorded everything from the most romantic ballads to movie theme songs, disco, rock and even gospel. His unique voice has charmed millions of fans around the globe. Humperdinck has managed to strike a new chord with a younger generation after appearing on MTV several times.
Humperdinck exploded on to the music scene in the ’60s with the Beatles and the Rolling Stones. His ’60s did not so much swing as rage. He became great friends with Elvis Presley and the two legends often performed each other’s songs. His first single in the charts was “Release Me,” which went into the Guinness Book of Records for achieving 56 consecutive weeks on the charts. It was No. 1 in 11 countries. The song was re-released after being used for a UK national television commercial for John Smith’s beer.
The following decades have seen Humperdinck touring the world. Humperdinck seems to take great pleasure in every moment on stage. His music has transcended time and his voice still continues to reach out to people now – serving to transport and inspire, to embrace and to provoke feelings and emotions —ingredients that are no doubt the essence of his long-lasting success.