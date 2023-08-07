TAMPA — Monster Jam — billed as “the most unexpected, unscripted and unforgettable motorsports experience for families and fans in the world today” — will return to Tampa this summer for two adrenaline-charged events, set for Saturday, Aug. 19, 1 and 7 p.m., at Amalie Arena, 401 Channelside Drive.
Tickets start at $20. Visit www.ticketmaster.com.
The event will unleash the show truck, ThunderROARusä, appearing for the first time in Tampa. At Monster Jam, world champion athletes and their 12,000-pound monster trucks tear up the dirt in wide-open competitions of speed and skill.
Monster Jam drivers are trained athletes who have the physical strength and mental stamina needed to compete, as well as the vital dexterity to control 12,000-pound machines capable of doing backflips, vertical two-wheel skills and racing at speeds up to 70 miles-per-hour to produce jaw-dropping, live motorsports action seen around the world.
Fans can see the massive trucks up close, meet their favorite drivers and crews, get autographs, take pictures and enjoy other family-friendly activities. New-for-2023 activities include the Sand Box play area, UNOH tire demonstration, coloring and temporary tattoo station and the chance to take a photo with the series trophy.
This fun-filled experience is the only place that allows people to get up close access to the Monster Jam teams and get an insider’s look at how these trucks are built to stand up to the competition. Pit Passes are available to purchase for $20 each.
The truck lineup includes Grave Digger driven by Weston Anderson; Monster Mutt Dalmatian driven by Jamie Sullivan; El Toro Loco driven by Elvis Lainez; ThunderROARus driven by Tony Ochs; Megalodon driven by Mikayla Tulachka; Just Ger R Done driven by Brandon Tulachka; Wildside driven by Zack Garner; and Over Bored driven by Jamey Garner.