CLEARWATER — Ruth Eckerd Hall’s 2021-22 Broadway Series will include multiple Tony Award-winners “Beautiful — The Carole King Musical” and “Jersey Boys” along with a full lineup of other favorites.
Prior to performances at Ruth Eckerd Hall, attendees can enjoy a pre-show party in the Dimmitt Lounge, which includes high-end appetizers, dessert and beverages, plus choice of one beer, wine, single liquor drink or soda. The cost is $29 per person. Doors open 90 minutes prior to the performance. Due to very limited capacity, advance purchase is suggested. For reservations or more information, visit www.RuthEckerdHall.com/dining-and-catering.
Pre-showing dining packages also are available prior to Broadway performances at the Bilheimer Capitol Theatre. The package includes dinner at Clear Sky Cleveland Street, located directly across the street from the Bilheimer Capitol Theatre. Due to very limited capacity, advance purchase is suggested. For reservations or more information, visit www.RuthEckerdHall.com/dining-and-catering.
Ruth Eckerd Hall is at 1111 McMullen Booth Road, Clearwater. The Bilheimer Capitol Theatre is at 405 Cleveland St., Clearwater.
Following is a look at the 2021-22 Broadway Series. Dates, times, show description and performances are subject to change.
Charles Dickens’ “A Christmas Carol”
Charles Dickens’ “A Christmas Carol” will be presented Tuesday, Nov. 30, 7 p.m., at Ruth Eckerd Hall. Tickets start at $29. Tickets purchased for the Dec. 23, 2020, performance will be honored on this new date.
This all-new production of the classic Charles Dickens’ “A Christmas Carol” is a powerful story of redemption that has enchanted audiences the world over with its simple message of holiday joy. Ebenezer Scrooge, that most unrepentant and miserly of fellows, is made to see the light as he survives a merciless battery of revelations by the ghosts of his own life: Jacob Marley and the Christmas Spirits of Past, Present and Future.
With script adaptation, direction and a flawless performance as Scrooge by award-winning 40-year theatre veteran Scott H. Severance, this new adaptation of Dickens’ ever popular classic fills the stage with song and dance, a heavy dose of humor and a timeless message. With the music of 26 beloved traditional carols of the season woven throughout this classic tale, “A Christmas Carol” is the perfect way to begin the holiday festivities.
“Buddy: The Buddy Holly Story”
“Buddy: The Buddy Holly Story” will be presented Friday, Dec. 3, 8 p.m., at the Bilheimer Capitol Theatre. Tickets start at $35.
Now in its 30th amazing year, this rock and roll musical continues to thrill audiences around the world. Viewed by more than 22 million people worldwide, “Buddy” opened in London's West End in 1989, and has been seen on Broadway, throughout Canada, the U.S., Australia, New Zealand, Japan, Germany, Scandinavia, South Africa, the Netherlands and Singapore. It has won numerous awards along the way. “Buddy” tells the story of Buddy Holly through his short yet spectacular career, and features the classic songs “That'll Be the Day,” “Not Fade Away,” “Oh Boy,” Ritchie Valens' “La Bamba,” the Big Bopper's “Chantilly Lace” and many more.
“Friends! The Musical Parody”
“Friends! The Musical Parody” will be presented Sunday, Dec. 5, 3 and 7 p.m., at the Bilheimer Capitol Theatre. Tickets start at $35. Tickets purchased for the Feb. 4 and 5 performances will be honored on the new date.
“Friends! The Musical Parody” is the comedic musical that lovingly pokes fun at TV’s “Friends,” celebrating the adventures of your favorite group of 20-something friends as they navigate the pitfalls of work, life and love in 1990s Manhattan. It’s a typical day at New York’s only coffee shop, Central Perk, until an unexpected runaway bride enters the picture and kicks the whole gang out of second gear. The musical recreates our favorite moments from all 10 years of “Friends” through an uncensored, fast-paced, music-filled romp.
Sarah Brightman: A Christmas Symphony
Sarah Brightman will perform Wednesday, Dec. 15, 8 p.m., at Ruth Eckerd Hall. Tickets start at $53.75.
Known for her three-octave range and for pioneering the classical-crossover music movement, Sarah Brightman has amassed global sales of more than 30 million units. The only artist to have simultaneously topped Billboard’s dance and classical music charts, Brightman has racked up more than 180 gold and platinum awards in over 40 countries. She is also known for her iconic star turn in “The Phantom of the Opera.” The soundtrack for that production has sold more than 40 million copies worldwide. Her duet with Andrea Bocelli, “Time to Say Goodbye,” became an international success selling 12 million copies worldwide.
Accompanied by orchestra and a choir, Brightman decks the halls with show-stopping renditions of classics from the Christmas canon, along with personal holiday and fan favorites.
“Jersey Boys”
“Jersey Boys” will be presented Wednesday, Jan. 12, 8 p.m.; and Thursday, Jan. 13, 8 p.m., at Ruth Eckerd Hall. Tickets start at $35. Tickets purchased for the Feb. 23 and 24 performances will be honored on the new date.
“Jersey Boys” is the behind-the-music story of Frankie Valli and The Four Seasons. They were just four guys from Jersey, until they sang their very first note. They had a sound nobody had ever heard ... and the radio just couldn’t get enough. But while their harmonies were perfect on stage, off stage it was a very different story — a story that has made them an international sensation all over again. The show features all their hits including “Sherry,” “Big Girls Don’t Cry,” “Oh What a Night,” “Walk Like a Man,” “Can’t Take My Eyes Off You” and “Working My Way Back to You.”
“Stomp”
“Stomp” will be presented Tuesday, Jan. 18, 7:30 p.m.; and Wednesday, Jan. 19, 7:30 p.m. at Ruth Eckerd Hall. Tickets start at $35.
“Stomp” is explosive, inventive, provocative, witty, and utterly unique — an unforgettable experience for audiences of all ages. The international percussion sensation has garnered armfuls of awards and rave reviews and has appeared on numerous national television shows. The eight-member troupe uses everything but conventional percussion instruments — matchboxes, wooden poles, brooms, garbage cans, Zippo lighters, hubcaps — to fill the stage with magnificent rhythms. Year after year, audiences worldwide keep coming back for more of this pulse-pounding electrifying show.
“Beautiful — The Carole King Musical”
“Beautiful — The Carole King Musical” will be presented Monday, Jan. 31, 8 p.m.; and Tuesday, Feb. 1, 8 p.m., at Ruth Eckred Hall. Tickets start at $35.
“Beautiful” tells the inspiring true story of Carole King’s remarkable rise to stardom, from being part of a hit songwriting team with her husband Gerry Goffin, to her relationship with fellow writers and best friends Cynthia Weil and Barry Mann, to becoming one of the most successful solo acts in popular music history. Along the way, she made more than beautiful music, she wrote the soundtrack to a generation. The production features an array of beloved songs written by Gerry Goffin/Carole King and Barry Mann/Cynthia Weil, including “I Feel the Earth Move,” “One Fine Day,” “(You Make Me Feel Like) A Natural Woman” and “You’ve Got A Friend.” “Beautiful” has a book by Tony Award-nominee and Academy Award-nominated writer Douglas McGrath. It is directed by Marc Bruni, with choreography by Josh Prince. The show took home two 2014 Tony Awards and a 2015 Grammy Award.
“An American in Paris”
“An American in Paris” will be presented Friday, Feb. 4, 7 p.m., at Ruth Eckerd Hall. Tickets start at $35.
Inspired by the Academy Award winning film, “An American in Paris” transports the audience to post-war Paris, where romance is in the air and youthful optimism reigns. In this poignant production, Gershwin’s soaring melodies are matched by gravity-defying dance as the world rediscovers the power of love.
Hoping to start a new life, World War II veteran Jerry Mulligan chooses newly liberated Paris to try and make his mark as a painter. Jerry's life becomes complicated when he meets the mysterious Lise, a young Parisian ballet dancer with a haunting secret who, like Jerry, is yearning for a new beginning.
The winner of four Tony Awards, this exquisite production is filled with music from legendary composers George and Ira Gershwin, featuring the classics “I Got Rhythm,” “Liza,” “'S Wonderful,” “But Not for Me” and “Stairway to Paradise.”
“The Simon & Garfunkel Story”
“The Simon & Garfunkel Story” will be presented Tuesday, Feb. 8, 8 p.m., at the Bilheimer Capitol Theatre. Tickets start at $39. Tickets purchased for the Feb. 13 performance will be honored on the new date.
The immersive concert-style theater show chronicles the amazing journey shared by the folk-rock duo, Paul Simon and Art Garfunkel. It tells the story from their humble beginnings as Tom & Jerry to their incredible success as one of the best-selling music groups of the 1960s to their dramatic split in 1970. It culminates with the famous “Concert in Central Park” reunion in 1981 with more than half a million fans in attendance. Using state-of-the-art video projection, photos and original film footage, the show also features a full live band performing all of their hits, including “Mrs. Robinson” (featured in the 1967 film “The Graduate”), “Cecilia,” “Bridge Over Troubled Water,” “Homeward Bound” and many more.
“RAIN — A Tribute to the Beatles”
“RAIN — A Tribute to the Beatles” will be presented Wednesday, March 2, 7 p.m., at Ruth Eckerd Hall. Tickets start at $35. Tickets purchased for the May 8 show will be honored on the new date.
In celebration of the anniversary of “Abbey Road,” RAIN will bring the greatest hits of this epic recording to life, in addition to all your early Beatles favorites. This mind-blowing performance takes you back in time with the legendary foursome delivering a note-for-note theatrical event that is “the next best thing to seeing the Beatles” according to the Associated Press. Experience the worlds’ most iconic band and come celebrate the best of “Abbey Road” with “RAIN — A Tribute to The Beatles.”
“A Bronx Tale”
“A Bronx Tale,” starring Chazz Palminteri, will be presented Sunday, March 20, 7:30 p.m., at the Bilheimer Capitol Theatre. Tickets start at $55.
“A Bronx Tale” is an original one-man show. Palminteri originally wrote the script for the stage and performed it as a one-man show in Los Angeles. It became the hottest property in Hollywood since “Rocky.” Palminteri was offered more than a million dollars to walk away from the project and, with $200 left in the bank, he refused. He wanted to play Sonny and write the screenplay. One night Robert DeNiro walked in to see the show and, as they say, “the rest was history.” He moved the production to New York, where it played for four sold-out months and earned him nominations for the New York Outer Critics Circle for both acting and writing. While in New York, he completed the screenplay for “A Bronx Tale” and soon found himself starring opposite Robert DeNiro, who chose the script for his directorial debut.
“Rent”
“Rent,” the 25th anniversary farewell tour, will be presented Tuesday and Wednesday, March 22 and 23, 7:30 p.m., at Ruth Eckerd Hall. Tickets start at $35.
For a quarter of a century, Jonathan Larson’s “Rent” has inspired us to choose love over fear and to live without regret. This Tony Award and Pulitzer Prize-winning phenomenon follows a year in the lives of a diverse group of artists and friends struggling to follow their dreams without selling out. It has become more than a musical — it’s a cultural touchstone, a rite of passage and a source of joy and strength for millions. “Rent” has become a part of us forever.
“Rodgers & Hammerstein’s South Pacific”
“Rodgers & Hammerstein’s South Pacific” will be presented Saturday, April 16, 7:30 p.m., at Ruth Eckerd Hall. Tickets start at $35. Tickets purchased for the April 3 performance will be honored on the new date
Love transcends the harsh realities of war and prejudice in this sweeping Pulitzer Prize-winning tale centered around two unlikely love affairs. Set on a tropical island during World War II, this timeless Rodgers & Hammerstein classic features some of the most beautiful music ever composed woven into an inspiring story cherished the world over. Winner of ten Tony Awards, the beloved score’s songs include “Some Enchanted Evening,” “I’m Gonna Wash That Man Right Outa My Hair” and “There is Nothin’ Like a Dame” amidst big, Broadway performances and a chorus of American sailors and Navy nurses ready to take you to Bali Ha’i.
“Fiddler on the Roof”
“Fiddler on the Roof” will be presented Monday, April 18, 7 p.m., at Ruth Eckerd Hall. Tickets start at $35.
A beloved theatrical classic from Tony Award-winner Joseph Stein, and Pulitzer Prize winners Jerry Bock and Sheldon Harnick, “Fiddler on the Roof” is directed by Tony Award-winner Bartlett Sher; choreographed by the acclaimed Israeli choreographer Hofesh Shechter; inspired by the original choreography of Jerome Robbins; and has musical direction by Ted Sperling.
“Fiddler on the Roof” is the heartwarming story of fathers and daughters, husbands and wives, and life, love and laughter. This classic musical is rich with Broadway hits, including “To Life (L’Chaim!),” “If I Were a Rich Man,” “Sunrise Sunset,” “Matchmaker, Matchmaker,” and “Tradition.”