ST. PETERSBURG — American Stage is putting the finishing touches on its upcoming production of "La Gringa," a compelling and bilingual play that delves into themes of identity, culture, and belonging. This groundbreaking production will captivate audiences with its authentic portrayal of language diversity and the vibrant Puerto Rican experience. The show will run from July 19 through Aug. 13 at the Raymond James Theatre, 163 Third St. N., St. Petersburg.
Ticket prices vary by performance. For information and tickets, call 727-823-7529 or visit Americanstage.org.
"La Gringa" tells the story of Maria, a young woman of Puerto Rican descent, who embarks on a journey of self-discovery when she visits her family's homeland for the first time. Born and raised in the United States, Maria grapples with her own cultural identity while navigating the complexities of a complex world. The play, written by Carmen Rivera, explores the intersection of language, heritage, and personal growth.
What sets this production apart is its bilingual approach. Instead of presenting the play solely in English or Spanish, American Stage embraces the true essence of the multicultural experience by incorporating both languages. Characters speak in English and Spanish based on their backgrounds and the emotional nuances of each scene. This unique approach aims to provide a genuine representation of the bilingual reality many individuals navigate every day.
Under the direction of Tatyana-Marie Carlo, an acclaimed Puerto Rican director, "La Gringa" promises a cohesive and engaging experience for both English-speaking and Spanish-speaking audience members. Carlo's vision focuses on utilizing not just the spoken word but also the power of body language and design to convey meaning and emotions, ensuring that every audience member can connect with the story on a deeper level.
The cast of "La Gringa" features a talented ensemble of performers, including Alina Alcántara as Norma, Germainne Lebròn as Ramon Monchi, Angela Reynoso as Maria, Pedro Bayón as Manolo, Victor Souffrant as Victor, and Jessy Julianna as Iris.
In addition to the director, the creative team includes Alexa Perez, assistant director; Alex Tawid Di Maggio, production stage manager; Rodrigo Escalante, scenic designer; Christina Watanabe, lighting designer; Ayla Taffel, lighting designer associate; Shahzad Mazaheri, costume designer; Germán Martinez, sound designer; and Dean Wick, props designer.
To enhance the immersive experience, the production will transform the stage into the lush jungles of Puerto Rico. The set design will not just model plants but include them in all angles of the stage. Audiences will be transported to the heart of the island, further immersing themselves in the rich cultural context of the play.
This production aims to "celebrate and honor the bilingual experience, creating a space for meaningful conversations about identity and the power of language."