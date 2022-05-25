CLEARWATER — The Gilmour Project plans to take the music of David Gilmour and Pink Floyd into uncharted territory for their Bilheimer Capitol Theatre debut.
The Gilmour Project performs Tuesday, June 7, 8 p.m., at the Bilheimer Capitol Theatre, 405 Cleveland St., Clearwater. Tickets start at $34.50. Visit www.rutheckerdhall.com or call 727-791-7400.
The all-star band will be performing the 50th anniversary of Pink Floyd’s original 1972 tour, “The Dark Side of The Moon — A Piece for Assorted Lunatics.” For a complete list of tour dates, visit www.thegilmourproject.com.
The Gilmour Project incorporates acclaimed musicians whose background is both progressive and improvisational. Members include:
• Jeff Pevar, who has played lead guitar with Crosby, Stills, and Nash; David Crosby, Joe Cocker, Ray Charles, Bette Midler, Jazz Is Dead, Blue Floyd, Phil Lesh & Friends, Rickie Lee Jones, and Marc Cohn
• Kasim Sulton, who has played bass and/or sung vocals with Todd Rundgren’s Utopia, Meatloaf, Blue Oyster Cult, Hall & Oates, Cheap Trick and Joan Jett
• Prairie Prince, co-founder of The Tubes and original drummer with Journey, who has also played drums with Todd Rundgren, Blue Floyd, Jefferson Starship, Phil Lesh & Friends, XTC, George Harrison, Chris Isaak, and Dick Dale
• Mark Karan, who has played guitar and sung vocals with Bob Weir, RatDog, The Other Ones, Delaney Bramlett, Dave Mason, Sophie B. Hawkins, The Rembrandts, The Airplane Family, Live Dead ’69, and Tom Constanten
• Scott Guberman, who has played keyboard and sung vocals with Phil Lesh & Friends, Live Dead ’69, Keystone Revisited, and Englishtown Project
The set list will include “Dark Side of The Moon” — Pink Floyd’s 1972 pre album concert version — as well as a deep dive into a rotating assortment of psychedelic Pink Floyd, solo Gilmour, plus Grateful Dead-esque and James Brown funk jams.