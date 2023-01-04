During the first year of the pandemic, I became acquainted with Kembleford, a fictional village in Gloucestershire, England. It’s a quaint town surrounded by rolling hills and meadows, populated by a simple folk. Also, homicide is a popular pastime. Thankfully, G.K. Chesterton’s amateur detective Father Brown — who also happens to be a Roman Catholic priest — is always ready to step in when the bumbling local police chief draws all the wrong conclusions. Mark Williams portrays the titular character.
There are currently nine seasons of the BBC detective series “Father Brown,” amounting to 100 episodes. It didn’t take very long to binge-watch all of them, so I soon fell down the rabbit hole of British murder mysteries, streaming shows such as “Sister Boniface Mysteries,” “Shakespeare & Hathaway: Private Investigators,” “Lovejoy,” “Broadchurch,” “Luther,” “Shetland,” and even “Hetty Wainthropp Investigates.” I resisted “Midsomer Murders” until I actually contracted COVID-19 and was therefore too weak and delirious to change the channel.
I could make the claim that my wife’s fascination with murder mysteries obliged me to turn to the genre during those tedious months of lockdown, but to do so would be to disregard the fact that I have had a secret attraction to those kinds of shows that dates to my childhood. My parents watched shows like “Cannon,” “Barnaby Jones,” “Quincy,” “Kojak,” and “McCloud.” My father even did a fair impression of Peter Falk’s Columbo. I watched all those shows alongside my parents, even if I was too young to fully grasp — or care much about — the storylines. The first show from that era that truly hooked me was “The Rockford Files.”
The thing about murder mysteries is that they must find the right balance: They can’t be too easy to solve, but they should toss out enough clues so that the viewer can make educated guesses along the way. And if you figure out a piece of the puzzle, the ending still needs reveal something surprising and unexpected.
“Glass Onion: A Knives Out Mystery” certainly fulfills these obligations to the viewer. Written and directed by Rian Johnson, this sequel to 2019’s “Knives Out” had a one-week limited theatrical release beginning Nov. 23. It began streaming on Netflix Dec. 23.
The film opens with a set of puzzle boxes being delivered to five individuals, all of whom are “friends” of Miles Bron (Edward Norton), an eccentric tech billionaire with the smarmy charisma of a sociopathic cult leader. Each puzzle box contains an invitation to a private weekend murder mystery party on Bron’s private island in Greece.
Bron, co-founder of the tech company Alpha, counts among his clique of sycophants Lionel Toussaint (Leslie Odom Jr.), head scientist at Alpha; Birdie Jay (Kate Hudson), a Twitter-hogging, politically incorrect former model and accidental fashion designer; Duke Cody (Dave Bautista), a men’s rights activist YouTuber; Claire Debella (Kathryn Hahn), the governor of Connecticut who is running for the U.S. Senate; and Andi Brand (Janelle Monáe), Bron’s former business partner. Also attending the soirée is Peg (Jessica Henwick), Birdie’s assistant; and Whiskey (Madelyn Cline), Duke’s girlfriend and assistant. Derol (Noah Segan), a stoner slacker, lives on Bron’s island.
When the guests arrive on the island, Bron discovers an unexpected attendee: Benoit Blanc (Daniel Craig), a world-famous private investigator, is in possession of an official invitation, but Bron did not invite him. In private, Blanc warns Bron that his presence there may be an indication that someone is actually trying to kill the billionaire.
Of course, nothing is as it seems in “Glass Onion.” Divulging any aspect of how the story twists through shifted perspectives and detailed flashbacks would be far too revealing.
The set-up immediately calls to mind Agatha Christie’s “And Then There Were None,” a mystery novel that has been referenced, riffed on, and parodied countless times since its publication in 1939. Johnson’s screenplay gives us a plethora of potential murderers: Each member of Bron’s cringing coterie possesses both motive and opportunity to commit murder. Many of the guests also exhibit a discernable disconnect with the moral implications of disregarding law and ethics. They see themselves as inherently deserving of privileges and special treatment.
“Glass Onion” is sharp, witty, and fun. It harkens back to an age when big-name stars could melt into archetypal roles to lampoon their established tropes. The ensemble cast performs impeccably, jumping through all of Johnson’s concentric flaming hoops. The director exhibits his own sleight of hand magic within each scene by employing distraction and misdirection. A second viewing may be required to pick up on subtleties and complexities that may have been missed.
Johnson also manages to mix in satire and social commentary — it doesn’t take a genius to see that Bron is an amalgamation of real-world billionaires. By no means preachy or caustic, “Glass Onion” does have an opinion about the uberwealthy, as shown in Blanc’s scathing critique of Bron. Overall, the movie is more playful than serious, and its dedication to slowly solving the puzzle makes it both dizzying and delightful.
Johnson seems to be building a franchise for Craig. As long as he keeps churning out work like this, I suspect Benoit Blanc will be as much a household name as Hercule Poirot, Jessica Fletcher, Sherlock Holmes — or even Jim Rockford.