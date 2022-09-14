ST. PETERSBURG —Michigan rock powerhouse I Prevail, which recently kicked off its North American headline tour in support of new album “True Power,” arrives Tuesday, Sept. 27, at Jannus Live, 200 First Ave. N. in St. Petersburg.
This concert is sold out. Gates open at 6 p.m. Call 727-565-0550 or visit www.jannuslive.com.
“True Power,” produced by Tyler Smith, features the sort of stadium-sized riffs that rattles teeth. The band also alternately mixes screamed vocals that sound as though they crawled from the depths of hell with soaring, emotional vocals and heartfelt, intimate lyrics.
Rising to an arena level and receiving two Grammy nominations — Best Rock Album for “Trauma,” and Best Metal Performance for crushing lead single "Bow Down" — I Prevail has proven it’s a band that’s built to last. To date, it has racked up more than 1.5 billion streams in the United States, drawn upwards of 334 million YouTube views, and saw the single "Hurricane" top Billboard's Mainstream Rock Airplay chart in 2020: officially the top song on U.S. rock radio at the time. A number of its singles have now been certified gold and platinum.
I Prevail members include Brian Burkheiser (vocals), Eric Vanlerberghe (vocals), Steve Menoian (guitars/bass), Dylan Bowman (guitars), and Gabe Helguera (drums).
Also performing will be Pierce the Veil and Fit for a King.
Since 2006, Pierce the Veil have climbed their way into the hearts of millions worldwide via an unshakable devotion to making honest and hypnotic hard rock. The San Diego band includes members Vic Fuentes (vocals, guitar), Tony Perry (guitar), and Jaime Preciado (bass). It released “A Flair for the Dramatic” in 2007 and “Selfish Machines” in 2010. The latter of these camped out at No. 1 on the Billboard Heatseekers Chart.
One of the heaviest and catchiest extreme metal acts from the Lone Star State, Fit for a King’s ascendance is demonstrated as much by the massive singalongs at their shows as their jaw-dropping streaming numbers. After self-releasing EPs for years, they've issued “Descendants” (2011), “Creation/Destruction” (2013), “Slave to Nothing” (2014), “Deathgrip” (2016), and “Dark Skies” (2018) to critical and fan acclaim.
Its sixth album, 2020's “The Path,” has asserted itself as definitive for the band. The band fires off shredding guitar solos, while doubling down on the massive catchy choruses. The band has generated over 300 million streams combined.