CLEARWATER — Steve Vai will perform Tuesday, Oct. 18, 8 p.m., at the Bilheimer Capitol Theatre, 405 Cleveland St., Clearwater.
Tickets start at $49. Visit www.rutheckerdhall.com or call 727-791-7400.
Vai is on the road with the “Inviolate World Tour.” He will make his Bilheimer Capitol Theatre debut with this performance. This new tour brings an all-new show featuring a lot of new music as Vai has been working on a new studio album. Vai will be joined by his long-tenured ensemble members Dave Weiner (guitar/keys), Philip Bynoe (bass) and Jeremy Colson (drums).
Many artists fit easily into a single category, while Vai remains unclassifiable. He is a virtuoso guitarist, visionary composer and consummate audio producer who sculpts musical sound with infinite creativity and technical mastery. He is one of the most in-demand, versatile, eloquent and soulful guitarists in the business.
The Grammy Award-winner has sold over 15 million albums and toured the world as a solo artist, a member of G3 and with Frank Zappa, Alcatrazz, David Lee Roth and Whitesnake. Vai launched his successful solo career with the release of “Flex-Able” in 1984 and has written, produced and engineered all of his solo albums. He has appeared as a guest artist on more than 40 albums and created music for blockbuster films, best-selling video games, national sports franchises and corporate brand initiatives.
Vai has earned honorary doctorates from Berklee College of Music and Musicians Institute.