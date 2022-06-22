ST. PETERSBURG — Professor Pennygoode’s Mighty Flea Circus will perform Saturday, June 25, 8 p.m., at the Palladium at St. Petersburg College, 253 Fifth Ave. N., St. Petersburg.
Tickets start at $22. Call 727-822-3590 or visit mypalladium.org.
Winner of the International Songwriting Competition, Rockabilly Rumble and the Best New Original Rockabilly Song in the World 2021, Professor Pennygoode’s Mighty Flea Circus — aka The Mighty Flea Circus — is an American band that combines elements of rockabilly, jump, and swing into an eclectic mix of original music. This non-stop good time “swingabilly” band keeps the joint jumping from the first note 'til the lights go out.
Slim Jim Phantom, legendary drummer of Stray Cats, produced the band’s latest releases, “Wreckin’ Ball” and “Street Machine.”
The four-piece powerhouse features Chrystine Polzin on lead vocals, acoustic guitar, kazoo, hand cymbals and more; Stingray on guitar, lead and backing vocals; Richie Mola on drums and backing vocals; and Kenny Z on upright bass and backing vocals.
The Mighty Flea Circus combines expert musicianship with antics and high jinks that not only keep audiences dancing, but also surprising them and making them part of the performance. With a healthy sense of humor and fun, it’s not uncommon for band members to hand out candy or noisemakers to the crowd, encourage fans to sing along — or play along on their kazoos — and, have a good time and dance.