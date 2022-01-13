ST. PETERSBURG — Pink Martini, featuring China Forbes, will perform Tuesday, Jan. 18, 7:30 p.m., at the Duke Energy Center for the Arts — Mahaffey Theater, 400 First St. S., St. Petersburg.
Tickets start at $42.50. Visit TheMahaffey.com. This performance features the vocals of China Forbes with special guest, Ari Shapiro.
In 1994 in his hometown of Portland, Oregon, Thomas Lauderdale was working in politics, with the intention of eventually running for office. Like other eager politicians-in-training, he went to every political fundraiser under the sun … but was dismayed to find the music at these events underwhelming, lackluster, loud and un-neighborly. Drawing inspiration from music from all over the world — crossing genres of classical, jazz and old-fashioned pop — and hoping to appeal to conservatives and liberals alike, he founded the “little orchestra” Pink Martini in 1994 to provide more beautiful and inclusive musical soundtracks for political fundraisers for causes such as civil rights, affordable housing, cleaning up the Willamette River, funding for libraries, public broadcasting, education and parks.
One year later, Lauderdale called China Forbes, a Harvard classmate who was living in New York City, and asked her to join Pink Martini. They began to write songs together.
Their first song — “Sympathique” (Je ne veus pas travailler) — became an overnight sensation in France, was nominated for Song of the Year at France’s Victoires de la Musique Awards, and to this day remains a mantra (“Je ne veux pas travailler” or “I don’t want to work”) for striking French workers.
“We’re very much an American band,” Lauderdale said, “but we spend a lot of time abroad and therefore have the incredible diplomatic opportunity to represent a broader, more inclusive America … the America which remains the most heterogeneously populated country in the world … composed of people of every country, every language, every religion. Except for Native Americans, all of us are immigrants from every country, of every language, of every religion.”
Featuring a dozen musicians with songs in 25 languages, Pink Martini performs its multilingual repertoire on concert stages and with symphony orchestras throughout Europe, Asia, Greece, Turkey, the Middle East, Northern Africa, Australia, New Zealand, South America and North America. Pink Martini made its European debut at the Cannes Film Festival in 1997 and its orchestral debut with the Oregon Symphony in 1998 under the direction of Norman Leyden. Since then, the band has gone on to play with more than 70 orchestras around the world, including multiple engagements with the Los Angeles Philharmonic at the Hollywood Bowl, the Boston Pops, the National Symphony at the Kennedy Center, the San Francisco Symphony, the Cleveland Orchestra, the Sydney Symphony at the Sydney Opera House, and the BBC Concert Orchestra at Royal Albert Hall in London.
In 2016, Pink Martini released its ninth studio album, “Je dis oui!,” which features vocals from Forbes, Storm Large, Ari Shapiro, fashion guru Ikram Goldman, civil rights activist Kathleen Saadat, and Rufus Wainwright. The album’s 15 tracks span eight languages — French, Farsi, Armenian, Portuguese, Arabic, Turkish, Xhosa and English — and affirms the band’s 23-year history of global inclusivity and collaborative spirit.
In 2018, Pink Martini released a special 20th anniversary edition of its first album “Sympathique,” featuring the band’s iconic arrangement of Ravel’s “Bolero,” now in the public domain and finally reinstated on the album after a 20-year absence. In 2019, Lauderdale and members of Pink Martini collaborated on a new release with the international singing sensation Meow Meow. This album, “Hotel Amour,” features guest appearances by Rufus Wainwright, The von Trapps, Barry Humphries of Dame Edna fame, and the inimitable late French pianist and composer, Michel Legrand.