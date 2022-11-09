Nov. 11
Gipsy Kings, Friday, Nov. 11, 8 p.m., at Ruth Eckerd Hall, Clearwater. Visit www.rutheckerdhall.com.
The Jinkx & DeLa Holiday Show, Nov. 11-12, 8 p.m., at the Bilheimer Capitol Theatre, Clearwater. Visit www.rutheckerdhall.com.
Yung Gravy & bbno$, Baby Gravy, Friday, Nov. 11, at Jannus Live, St. Petersburg. Gates open at 7 p.m. Visit www.jannuslive.com.
Disney Princess: The Concert; Friday, Nov. 11, 7:30 p.m., at Mahaffey Theater, St. Petersburg. Visit TheMahaffey.com.
Ann Hampton Callaway, Friday, Nov. 11, 8 p.m., at the Palladium at St. Petersburg College. Visit mypalladium.org.
Trent Harmon, Friday, Nov. 11, 8 p.m., at the Attic at Rock Brothers, Ybor City. Visit www.theatticyborcity.com.
Reba McEntire, Friday, Nov. 11, 7:30 p.m., at Amalie Arena, Tampa. Visit www.ticketmaster.com.
Fo’i Meleah, Friday, Nov. 11, 6 p.m., on the Riverwalk Stage at the Straz Center, Tampa. The event is free. Visit strazcenter.org.
Nov. 12
Joe Satriani, Saturday, Nov. 12, 8 p.m., at Ruth Eckerd Hall, Clearwater. Visit www.rutheckerdhall.com.
Dunedin Wines the Blues, Saturday, Nov. 12, 1 to 11 p.m., in downtown Dunedin along Main Street and Broadway Avenue. General admission is free. VIP tickets are available. Visit www.winestheblues.com.
Bumpin Uglies with Tunnel Vision, Saturday, Nov. 12, at Jannus Live, St. Petersburg. Gates open at 6:30 p.m. Visit www.jannuslive.com.
Siudy Garrido Flamenco Company: Flamenco Intimo; Saturday, Nov. 12, 8 p.m., at the Straz Center, Tampa. Visit strazcenter.org.
Nov. 13
Celebrating Billy Joel, Sunday, Nov. 13, 8 p.m., at the Bilheimer Capitol Theatre, Clearwater. Visit www.rutheckerdhall.com
JD Souther, Sunday, Nov. 13, 7 p.m., at Central Park Performing Arts Center, Largo. Visit LargoArts.com.
Fortunate Youth, Sunday, Nov. 13, at Jannus Live, St. Petersburg. Gates open at 6:30 p.m. Visit www.jannuslive.com.
The Allen Carman Project featuring Gumbi Ortiz, Sunday, Nov. 13, 7:30 p.m., at the Palladium at St. Petersburg College. Visit mypalladium.org.
Jukebox Saturday Night, Sunday, Nov. 13, 2 p.m., at the Tarpon Springs Performing Arts Center, Tarpon Springs. Visit tarponarts.org.
Ongoing
“Better Late,” presented by the Gulfport Community Players, Nov. 10-20, at the Catherine Hickman Theater, Gulfport. Visit www.gulfportcommunityplayers.org.
“Miracle on South Division Street,” through Dec. 18, at the Early Bird Dinner Theatre, Clearwater. Call 727-446-5898 for reservations and specific dates available. Visit www.earlybirddinnertheatre.com.
“The Colored Museum” by George C. Wolfe, through Nov. 27, presented by American Stage Theatre at Raymond James Theatre, St. Petersburg. Visit Americanstage.org.
“Dracula,” through Nov. 13, at the Straz Center, Tampa. Visit strazcenter.org.