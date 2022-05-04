A number of new movies will be released this week, including the following films opening in theaters or debuting via video on demand on various streaming platforms:
‘Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness’
Genre: Superhero
Cast: Benedict Cumberbatch, Elizabeth Olsen, Chiwetel Ejiofor, Benedict Wong, Xochitl Gomez, Michael Stuhlbarg, and Rachel McAdams
Director: Sam Raimi
Rated: PG-13
In Marvel Studios’ “Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness,” the MCU unlocks the Multiverse and pushes its boundaries further than ever before. Journey into the unknown with Doctor Strange, who, with the help of mystical allies both old and new, traverses the mind-bending and dangerous alternate realities of the Multiverse to confront a mysterious new adversary.
The film will be released in theaters on May 6.
‘Along for the Ride’
Genre: Drama
Cast: Emma Pasarow, Belmont Cameli, Kate Bosworth, Laura Kariuki, Andie MacDowell and Dermot Mulroney
Director: Sofia Alvarez
Not rated
It’s Auden’s (Emma Pasarow) last summer before college and she’s spending it in picturesque Colby Beach. While other teens party in the sun, loner Auden spends her time roaming the streets after everyone else is asleep. Everything changes when she meets Eli (Belmont Cameli), a charming and mysterious fellow insomniac. On their nightly adventures, Eli challenges Auden to a quest to live out all her childhood dreams. Their connection pushes them to confront why they've been content living life in the shadows as they begin to show each other how to live life to the fullest.
The film is scheduled to be released May 6 by Netflix.
‘All My Puny Sorrows’
Genre: Drama
Cast: Alison Pill, Sarah Gadon, Amybeth McNulty, and Mare Winningham
Director: Michael McGowan
Rated: R
Based on the international best-selling novel by Miriam Toews, “All My Puny Sorrows” unexpectedly infuses wry humor into this heart-wrenching story of two loving sisters: one a gifted pianist (Sarah Gadon) obsessed with ending her life, the other a struggling writer (Alison Pill) who, in wrestling with this decision, makes profound discoveries about herself.
The film is scheduled to be released on demand May 3 through Momentum Pictures.
‘Escape the Field’
Genre: Horror
Cast: Jordan Claire Robbins, Theo Rossi, Tahirah Sharif, Julian Feder, Elena Juatco, and Shane West
Director: Emerson Moore
Rated: R
After six strangers awaken in a remote, endless cornfield, they realize their survival depends upon their ability to play a diabolical cat-and-mouse game with an unseen evil.
The film is scheduled to be released May 6 in select theaters and on demand through Lionsgate.
‘Shepherd’
Genre: Horror
Cast: Tom Hughes, Kate Dickie, and Gaia Weiss
Director: Russell Owen
Rated: R
Haunted by the recent death of his wife, widower Eric Black (Tom Hughes) seeks solitude as a shepherd on a remote Scottish island. As the bleak desolation of the foreboding landscape and terrifying visions begin to overwhelm him, Eric is pushed to the brink of madness.
“Shepherd” is a masterful, stylish, supernatural horror thriller. The film is scheduled to be released May 6.
‘Happening’
Genre: Drama
Cast: Anamaria Vartolomei, Kacey Mottet Klein, Sandrine Bonnaire, Louise Orry-Diquero, Louise Chevillotte, Pio Marmaï, Anna Mouglalis, Fabrizio Rongione, Luàna Bajrami, and Leonor Oberson
Director: Audrey Diwan
Rated: R
Set in France in 1963, Anne is a bright young student with a promising future ahead of her. But when she falls pregnant, she sees the opportunity to finish her studies and escape the constraints of her social background disappearing.
With her final exams fast approaching and her belly growing, Anne resolves to act, even if she has to confront shame and pain, even if she must risk prison to do so.
The film is scheduled to be released in theaters May 6 by IFC Films.
‘The Twin’
Genre: Psychological horror
Cast: Teresa Palmer, Steven Cree, Barbara Marten, and Tristan Ruggeri
Director: Taneli Mustonen
Not rated
Following the aftermath of a tragic accident that claimed the life of one of their twins, Rachel (Teresa Palmer) and husband Anthony (Steven Cree) relocate to the other side of the world with their surviving son in the hopes of building a new life.
What begins as a time of healing in the quiet Scandinavian countryside soon takes an ominous turn when Rachel begins to unravel the torturous truth about her son and confronts the malicious forces attempting to take a hold of him. The film will premiere on the Shudder streaming platform on May 6.
