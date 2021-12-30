CLEARWATER — The Fabulous Thunderbirds will perform Sunday, Jan. 9, 8 p.m., at the Bilheimer Capitol Theatre, 405 Cleveland St., Clearwater.
Tickets start at $32.50. Visit www.rutheckerdhall.com or call 727-791-7400.
For over 30 years, the Fabulous Thunderbirds have been the quintessential American band. The group’s distinctive and powerful sound, influenced by a diversity of musical styles, manifested itself into a unique musical hybrid via such barnburners as “Tuff Enuff” and “Wrap It Up.” Co-founder Kim Wilson, the sole original member, still spearheads the group as it evolves into its newest incarnation.
“We started as a straight blues band,” vocalist and harmonica player Wilson said in a press release from Skyline Artist Agency. “We now incorporate a mixture of a lot of different styles. We’re an American music band and we’re much higher energy than we were before.”
In addition to Wilson, the current Thunderbirds lineup features Johnny Moeller on guitar, Steve Gomes on bass, Kevin Anker on keyboards, and Nico Leophonte on drums.
“To be in the T-Birds, you need to understand the different styles of music and different ways of playing,” Wilson said. “You have to be willing to adopt a more contemporary style. The guys we have now are able to do that.”
The thread throughout the T-Birds career has been the respect the group commanded for its peerless musicianship and devotion to the sounds of blues, R&B and rock ’n’ roll. In fact, Muddy Waters called Wilson his favorite harmonica player and vocalist.
“Muddy Waters was very good to me,” Wilson said. “He almost adopted me. I’ll never forget him.”
For Wilson, the musical journey started in Goleta, California. At 17 he began playing the harmonica. His influences included Little Walter, George “Harmonica” Smith, Lazy Lester and James Cotton. At the same time, Wilson began singing and was deeply impacted by Bobby “Blue” Bland, B.B. King, Otis Rush, Jimmy Rodgers and Muddy Waters. In search of other musicians who shared his love of the blues, Wilson headed to Minneapolis. He stayed there for a year and a half, playing locally, before moving to the burgeoning music scene of Austin, Texas. It was there that he met Jimmie Vaughan and they founded the T-Birds in 1974. The band developed a reputation as a compelling live act and subsequently signed a record deal with CBS/Epic Records.
In 1979, The Fabulous Thunderbirds released their first self-titled album. Primarily blues influenced, it became a cult classic.
“Things were wide open back then,” Wilson said. “There were hundreds of stages where bands could show what they had.”
In subsequent releases, the band started to incorporate more Cajun, rock ’n’ roll and soul influences. The album “T-Bird Rhythm” marked a creative turning point for the group as it collaborated with noted producer Nick Lowe. In 1986, the Fabulous Thunderbirds reached a commercial peak with the album, “Tuff Enuff.” The single of the same title as well as the singles “Wrap It Up” and “Look At That,” all went Top 40. The song, “Tuff Enuff” was featured in the film “Gung Ho” starring Michael Keaton.
For the remainder of the ’80s, the band continued to record and tour, and released the album, “Powerful Stuff.” Jimmie Vaughn left in 1989 but Wilson kept the group going, incorporating keyboards into the guitar-driven sound. Wilson moved back to California in 1996, continuing to cultivate the T-Birds music.
“The thing about the T-Birds is that we can play both blues festival and rock venues,” Wilson said. “We’re a diversified band now and everybody’s on the same page.”