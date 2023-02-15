A number of new movies and limited television series will debut this week, including the following titles opening in theaters or premiering via video on demand on various streaming platforms:
‘Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania’
Genre: Superhero
Cast: Paul Rudd, Evangeline Lilly, Jonathan Majors, Michelle Pfeiffer, Michael Douglas, Kathryn Newton, David Dastmalchian, William Jackson Harper, Katy O'Brian, and Bill Murray
Director: Peyton Reed
Rated: PG-13
Marvel Studios’ “Ant-Man and The Wasp: Quantumania” finds Scott Lang (Rudd) and Hope Van Dyne (Lilly) continuing to explore life as a couple who also happen to be superheroes.
Life is good: Scott has penned a book, Hope is championing humanitarian causes and their family — Hope’s parents, Janet Van Dyne (Pfeiffer) and Hank Pym (Douglas), and Scott’s daughter, Cassie (Newton) — is finally part of their day-to-day lives. Cassie, it turns out, shares her new family’s passion for science and technology — specifically with regard to the Quantum Realm. But her curiosity leads to an unexpected, one-way trip for them all to the vast subatomic world, where they encounter strange new creatures, a stricken society and a master of time whose menacing undertaking has only just begun.
With Scott and Cassie pulled in one direction and Hope, Janet and Hank in another, they are lost in a world at war with no idea how or if they’ll ever find their way home again.
The film will be released Feb. 17 by Marvel Studios.
‘Marlowe’
Genre: Neo-noir crime thriller
Cast: Liam Neeson, Diane Kruger, Jessica Lange, Adewale Akinnuoye-Agbaje, Alan Cumming, Francois Arnaud, Ian Hart, Danny Huston, Daniela Melchior, and Colm Meaney
Director: Neil Jordan
Rated: R
“Marlowe,” a gripping noir crime thriller set in late 1930’s Los Angeles, centers around a street-wise, down on his luck detective; Philip Marlowe, played by Liam Neeson, who is hired to find the ex-lover of a glamorous heiress (Diane Kruger), daughter of a well-known movie star (Jessica Lange). The disappearance unearths a web of lies, and soon Marlowe is involved in a dangerous, deadly investigation where everyone involved has something to hide.
The film is scheduled to be released Feb. 15 by Open Road Films.
‘Emily’
Genre: Biographical drama
Cast: Emma Mackey, Fionn Whitehead, Oliver Jackson-Cohen, Alexandra Dowling, Amelia Gething, Adrian Dunbar, and Gemma Jones
Director: Frances O'Connor
Rated: R
“Emily” imagines Emily Brontë’s own Gothic story that inspired her seminal novel, “Wuthering Heights.” Haunted by the death of her mother, Emily (Emma Mackey) struggles within the confines of her family life and yearns for artistic and personal freedom, and so begins a journey to channel her creative potential into one of the greatest novels of all time.
The film will be released Feb. 17 by Bleecker Street.
‘Winnie-the-Pooh: Blood and Honey’
Genre: Slasher and horror
Cast: Nikolai Leon, Craig David Dowsett, Chris Cordell, Maria Taylor, Natasha Rose Mills, Amber Doig-Thorne, and Danielle Ronald
Director: Rhys Frake-Waterfield
Not rated
The days of adventures and merriment have come to an end, as Christopher Robin, now a young man, has left Winnie-The-Pooh and Piglet to fend for themselves. As time passes, feeling angry and abandoned, the two become feral. After getting a taste for blood, Winnie-The-Pooh and Piglet set off to find a new source of food. It’s not long before their bloody rampage begins.
The film will be released on Feb. 15.
‘The Other Fellow’
Genre: Documentary drama
Cast: Gunnar James Bond Schäfer, James Alexander Bond, James Bond Jr., Gregory Itzin, Tacey Adams,
Charley Palmer Rothwell, and Chae-Jamal McFarlane
Director: Matthew Bauer
Not rated
“The Other Fellow” is an energetic exploration of male identity via the lives, personalities and adventures of a diverse band of real men across the globe who all share the same name: James Bond.
The film is scheduled to be released Feb. 17 by Gravitas Ventures.
For more movie news, visit www.TBNweekly.com. Lee Clark Zumpe is TBN entertainment editor. He can be reached at 727-397-5563, ext. 341, or by email at lzumpe@TBNweekly.com.