Foundation to host Hops Night in the Gardens
LARGO — The Florida Botanical Gardens Foundation will present Hops Night in the Gardens Friday, Nov. 22, 6 to 9 p.m., at Florida Botanical Gardens, 12211 Walsingham Road, Largo.
Tickets are $40 a person. The event is for adults age 21 and older. To purchase tickets, visit www.flbgfoundation.org/HopsNight.
The event will provide attendees with an opportunity to be among the first to see the holiday lights display in the gardens. There will be live entertainment, local craft beer and appetizers. Attendees will take home a commemorative tasting glass.
Tampa Bay Newspapers is an event sponsor.
According to event organizers, craft beer samples will be available from 3 Daughters Brewing, Arkane Aleworks, HOB Brewing Company, Sea Dog Brewing, Crooked Thumb Brewery, Clearwater Brewing, and Big Storm Brewing. Appetizers will also be served by Sea Dog Brewing out of Treasure Island.
The Julie Black Duo will provide live entertainment.
Black, a critically-acclaimed songwriter, is a Tampa Bay area favorite. She performs creative, original, no-compromise music. A kindred spirit of free and fiery souls, she’s a songwriter whose personal story is deep, complex, and inspiring. With her soulful voice, intuitive approach, and emotional intensity, Black delivers live performances that are passionate and profound. Her influences include artists such as Solomon Burke and Etta James. Her sound reflects elements of blues, jazz, soul, swing, and rock.
“Call Me Angel for Blues,” Black’s debut release, was issued in 2007 by BOJA Records. She followed with “You Just Might Win” and “Follow the Muse.” She has two new releases currently getting radio airplay: “Another Season of Heartbreak” and “River of Blood” are available through digital retailers such as iTunes and Amazon.
“Our following and concert calendar continue to grow, and we still appreciate every single person and every single moment of connection,” Black said. “We’re still moving forward. We have a great tribe of loyal and passionate fans who love to experience our music, and who are open to exploring musical boundaries — nearly as much as we are. It’s a beautiful creative life.”
For event tickets and information, visit flbgfoundation.org/hopsnight.
St. Thomas Episcopal to host internationally renowned art exhibit
ST. PETERSBURG — “Icons in Transformation,” a traveling modern art exhibition, will open Sunday, Nov. 24, at St. Thomas Episcopal Church, 1200 Snell Isle Blvd. NE, St. Petersburg.
The exhibition will feature between 100 and 130 contemporary works by the internationally acclaimed Russian-Swedish abstract expressionist Ludmila Pawlowska. This introduction to Pawlowska’s work sheds light on this prolific and influential artist who presents traditional Russian icons as a source of inspiration for contemporary art.
The exhibit has toured cathedrals, museums and galleries in Europe and the United States. St. Thomas Episcopal Church brings Pawlowska’s art and vision to central Florida for the first time. Most works are available for purchase and proceeds will benefit St. Thomas’ outreach ministries to those in need.
The current “Icons in Transformation” exhibit showcases Pawlowska’s contemporary works as well as a dozen traditional icons created at the workshop of Vassilevsky Monastery in Suzdal, Russia.
Over her long and distinguished career, Pawlowska has worked with a wide range of genres, both figurative and abstract. She’s worked with wood, fabric, paper, steel, copper, plywood and Plexiglas, as well as found objects. Her work has earned rave reviews for its originality and evocative qualities, ranging from startling “in your face” dramatic expression to ethereal contemplative beauty that draws the viewer in.
Pawlowska was born in 1964 in exile, in Kazakhstan, a former Soviet Republic. Although she did not have a religious upbringing, she chose to be baptized into the Russian Orthodox Church when she was 18, an illegal act at the time. After the fall of the Soviet Union, she moved to Sweden, where she and her husband Jan Lech run the Scandinavian Art Center.
She continues to develop her abstract expressionism style of painting and sculpture, characterized by using many layers of paint to produce highly textured artworks.
For information on Pawlowska, visit www.ludmilapawlowska.se.
Founded in 1952, St. Thomas Episcopal Church is a member of the Southwest Florida Diocese of the Episcopal Church. The church is open to all members of the community.
Suncoast Jazz Society to host holiday event
CLEARWATER — The Suncoast Jazz Society will sponsor a holiday dinner and concert Sunday, Dec. 15, 5:30 to 9 p.m., at Cove Cay Golf Club, 2612 Cove Cay Drive, Clearwater.
The concert will feature several well-known musicians. Performers will include renowned clarinetist Bob Draga. For reservations, call 727-215-2938 or email jazzreservations@gmail.com. Admission is $35 for members and $40 for nonmembers.
2nd Stage Entertainment to present ‘A Christmas Carol’
CLEARWATER — “A Christmas Carol” will run Nov. 29 through Dec. 22 at 2nd Stage Studio Theatre, 22057 U.S. 19 N., Clearwater.
Performances are Thursday through Saturday, 8 p.m. Matinees are Saturday and Sunday, 2 p.m. Tickets are $25 a person and include a gourmet cupcake.
For reservations, visit www.2ndstage77.com or call 727-277-6953.
USF student exhibition comes to Venus Gallery
ST. PETERSBURG — An opening reception for “Decanting: The Process of Transference,” a new group exhibition, will take place Friday, Nov. 22, 6 to 10 p.m., at Venus, 244 Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. St. N., St. Petersburg.
The exhibition will feature works by the students of USF Tampa’s Real World class, which teaches undergraduates to identify diverse opportunities and begin sustaining their creative careers.
“Decanting: The Process of Transference” serves as a metaphor for improvement, as these students move into a new vessel, leaving another behind. A group of 29 artists will present work in a range of media, including video, printmaking, photography, painting, and sculpture in this pop-up exhibition.
Under the guidance of instructor Jay Giroux, they are exploring methods to engage entrepreneurship as an extension of their creative practice, as they move into the professional realm.
The opening reception will include a panel discussion with Giroux, students, and special guests at 7:30 p.m., exploring ways to apply creativity and thrive as an artist in real-world practice. The exhibition runs through Nov. 30.
Participating artists include Celina Alvarez, Sofia Arvanitopoulos, Sydney Kaye, Andrew Exposito, Leo Fowler, Maria Garcell, Lilith Graham, Yari Gonzalez, Cypher, Willowann Heatherly, Darya Herman, Bri Hickson, Dalton Howard, Cassie Jacobsen, Jean Jensen, Navya Johri, Gavin Jones, Mel Martinez, Samuel McCormick, Sean McGuirk, Kevin Monk, Earl Moore, Thomas Reynolds, Ariana Rodriguez, Jessie Saldivar, Emmanuel Vargas, K. Vera Gomez, Michael Warmington, and Andrea White. Their work features themes such as environment, character design, heritage, life cycles, functionality, and much more.
For information, visit www.facebook.com/events/478937512716798.
Tarpon Springs Community Center to host lunch and show
TARPON SPRINGS — A lunch and show will take place Thursday, Nov. 21, noon to 2:30 p.m., at the Tarpon Springs Community Center, 400 S. Walton Ave., Tarpon Springs.
Tickets are $12 in advance and $15 at the door. For tickets, call 727-942-5628.
Dave DeLuca will sing hits from the ‘50s and ‘60s. The lunch will be served at noon and the show begin at 1 p.m.
St. Pete ArtWorks to host exhibition of work by Lourdes Rosas-Rasdall
ST. PETERSBURG — An opening reception for Lourdes Rosas-Rasdall’s “Fragile” will take place Saturday, Nov. 16, 6 to 9 p.m., at St. Pete ArtWorks, 2412 Central Ave., St. Petersburg.
The exhibit will feature mixed media works by the artist. The reception is free and open to the public.
“‘Fragile’ pays homage to the fragility of nature,” said Rosas-Rasdall. “Things with wings, petals & leaves make up most of this body of work, calling attention to the vulnerable living things around us that are threatened by either natural events or human actions.”
The exhibition will continue through Dec. 15. Gallery hours are Tuesday through Saturday, 11 a.m. to 5 p.m.; and Sunday, noon to 4 p.m. Call 727-710-7716 or visit www.stpeteartworks.com.
Gallery to host holiday open house
SAFETY HARBOR — A holiday open house will take place Saturday, Nov. 23, 6 to 8 p.m., at Syd Entel Galleries and Susan Benjamin Glass, 247 Main St., Safety Harbor.
Shaped by the artists’ hands, attendees will find finely crafted treasures of cut, carved and blown glass as well as original paintings in oil or acrylic. Today’s premiere artists fill the gallery walls with some of their finest works. Showcases are full of uniquely distinctive jewelry pieces with adornments of stones, resins and metal. The show is open to the public and will run through Dec. 7.
The show is open to the public. For information, call 727-725- 1808 or visit sydentelgalleries.com.
Matinee Opera Players to perform
PINELLAS PARK — The Matinee Opera Players will present a holiday show Sunday, Dec. 15, 3 p.m., at the Pinellas Park Performing Arts Center, 4951 78th Ave. N., Pinellas Park.
The show will feature holiday songs, show tunes, popular songs and arias, duets and scenes from the ensemble’s repertoire of well-known operas.
The show is family-friendly and children are welcome. Snacks will be available at intermission.
Admission is a suggested donation of $10. For information, call 727-204-4163.
The Nest to present author event
GULFPORT — An author event will take place Saturday, Dec. 14, 3 p.m., at The Nest, 5317 Gulfport Blvd. S., Gulfport.
Local author Emily Skinner will present her new nonfiction release “Until We Sleep Our Last Sleep.” Skinner will discuss her journey in transcribing her great-great-grandmother’s personal journals and uncovering clues to her family’s origins in America. A question-and-answer session will follow the presentation. Attendees will receive a signed copy of the book and a coupon for their next Nest purchase. Seating is $29 a person and is limited. For reservations, call 727.827.2851 or email thenest.gulfportfl@gmail.com. Tickets are available online through www.eventbrite.com.
St. Petersburg City Theater to present ‘A Christmas Carol’
ST. PETERSBURG — “A Christmas Carol” will run Dec. 6-15 at St. Petersburg City Theater, 4025 31st St. S., St. Petersburg.
Performances will be Friday and Saturday, 7:30 p.m.; and Sunday, 2 p.m. Tickets are $20 for adults, $15 for students and $10 for children 10 and younger. Visit www.spcitytheatre.org or call 727-866-1973.
St. Petersburg City Theatre will stage a reimagined production of its annual “A Christmas Carol” as the holiday presentation of its 95th season. Featuring new sets and staging, Scrooge, Tiny Tim, a host of beloved characters and strolling carolers come to life in this production of the most loved holiday story of all time. In one night Scrooge sees his past, present and future come to haunt him and discovers the true meaning of Christmas. Intertwined throughout the production, strolling carolers add seasonal songs to enhance the story.
Director David Middleton has assembled a cast of seasoned performers from around the Tampa Bay area. The production features a cast of 45, many of whom are family units performing together. These plus a cast of other veteran actors add a special touch to this adaptation of Charles Dickens’ “A Christmas Carol.”
St. Pete Opera Company’s ‘Pinocchio’ to debut Nov. 16
ST. PETERSBURG — “Pinocchio,” a one-hour introduction to opera for children and families, will be presented Nov. 16, 20 and 22 by the St. Petersburg Opera Company at its Opera Central headquarters, 2145 First Ave. S., St. Petersburg.
John Davies’ colorful adaptation of the classic tale of a wooden puppet and his journey to become a real boy includes music by Mozart, Offenbach, Verdi and Donizetti, with easily-understood lyrics in English.
Fast-paced, fun and engaging, “Pinocchio” — which features a live chamber orchestra — is co-sponsored by the Pinellas County School System. More than 600 area students will attend weekday-morning performances in November.
Public performances are Saturday, Nov. 16, 2 p.m.; Friday, Nov. 22, 7 p.m.; and Saturday, Nov. 23, 2 p.m. Tickets are $10 for adults, and $5 for ages 18 and younger. Visit www.stpeteopera.org.
In this production, Pinocchio is portrayed by mezzo soprano Taylor-Alexis Dupont, who will appear this season in “Porgy and Bess” at the Metropolitan Opera in New York City.
Gladius to present flamenco guitar concert at library
SAFETY HARBOR — Gladius, an award-winning flamenco guitarist, will perform Sunday, Nov. 24, 2 p.m., the Safety Harbor Public Library, 101 Second St. N., Safety Harbor.
Known as a “musical mad-scientist,” Gladius fuses elements into a refreshing formula, evoking the Spanish spirit in a distinct, unorthodox style. He entertains as well as inspires audiences of all ages with a multi-cultural mixture of musical styles inspired by the great composers and Spanish guitar maestros.
This concert is sponsored in part by the Friends of the Safety Harbor Library.
For information, call 727-724-1525, ext. 4112, or visit www.SafetyHarborLibrary.com.