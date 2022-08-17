DUNEDIN — It’s been a minute since the Tampa Bay area’s signature art-meets-fashion extravaganza filled the runway with innovative and wild works of art displayed not on museum walls but on the moving body. Fans of the event won’t have to wait much longer: Organizers will present wearable ART 16 Saturday, Aug. 27.
The Pre-Glow party will kick off the festivities at 7 p.m. The runway show will start at 8 p.m. and the After-Glow Party will get underway after the show concludes. Both the Pre-Glow and After-Glow parties will takek place at the Dunedin Fine Art Center, 1143 Michigan Blvd., Dunedin.
The runway show will be presented at the Dunedin Community Center, which is adjacent to DFAC parking lot. Tickets to the runway show range from $85 to $135. Back by popular demand is the Party Ticket for $20 this year, which provides access to both the pre and post parties. This indoor standing-room option offers an opportunity to enjoy all the music and fun and catch the runway show, streaming live on a large video monitor.
For information and tickets, visit www.dfac.org or call 727-298-DFAC.
According to Ken Hannon, vice president and chief operating officer of DFAC, event organizers are considering this a “Sweet 16” event, with one minor disclaimer: “If you have ever attended this exhilarating show, you know that anything can happen.”
Since its debut back in 2005, the event has evolved and expanded. It’s so popular that it takes two facilities to stage it. Now in its 16th year, this always surprising event promises to continue to be the standard against which all other art/fashion shows are measured.
DFAC’s wearable ART was among the first shows in the area to showcase a growing contingent of artists working in fashion related ways. It continues that tradition in its 16th year, featuring runway presentations by Mark Byrne, Rya DeMulder, Neva Durham, Bay to Bay Designers, Cindy Linville, Olga Saretsky, Frank Strunk III and Lina Teixeira. Adding to the festivities this year will be a gallery exhibit by Leslie Joy Ickowitz entitled “Windows in Time.”
As if that wasn’t enough, the gala features the hair and make-up artistry of Salon GW.
“With the inimitable Frank Strunk III coming back, Kikimora up again from Miami, and the rest of this year’s incredible line-up, this is going to be the year that people talk about,” said Catherine Bergmann, DFAC’s curatorial director. “The thing is, all of the designers seem to up the game very year. It just keeps getting more fantastic, if that’s possible.”
In an interview with Tampa Bay Newspapers, Bergmann talked about how the wearable ART fashion show highlights the connection between artists and the world of fashion.
“DFAC’s wearable ART runway show has always been a barometer for what is happening in the culture at large, though to a lesser extent, the fashion world, per se, as remember: This is outrageous, provocative wearable ART not couture design,” Bergmann explained. “That being said, over the years, we’ve seen designs made of condoms, 8mm film, slabs of meat (Pre-Lady GAGA), woven plants, reconstructed soccer balls, balloons, metal and … in other words — magic.”
According to Bergmann, the event was conceived of 16 years ago by DFAC’s former assistant curator, Kaya (Parwanicka) Jill.
“Kaya saw the potential for combining the world’s collective passions for art and fashion and with the help of a small, inspired team of staff and other creatives, produced our first show on a slightly elevated runway through the art center’s atrium to an overflowing crowd that threatened capacity,” Bergmann said.
As the event grew in popularity, it became evident that the atrium wasn’t large enough to contain the extravaganza.
“Over the years, we moved the runway show, by necessity, to the community center, adjacent to DFAC, where fashion fans now view the runway spectacle from assigned seats,” Bergmann said. “We added pre + post parties at DFAC with bar, live music, an interactive gallery of fashion-fun festivities and full-screen viewing of the live show for those who want to play more and pay less.”
Bergmann added that the “consistent brilliance” that makes each show a revelation comes from the artists themselves. She said they never fail to astonish with their inventiveness, elegance, humor, beauty and defiance.
Other talented creatives play a role in making wearable ART a success.
“From the outset, we’ve worked solely with production guru Chuck Taylor of Production Source Inc. who has elevated wearable ART to dazzling heights by introducing state-of-the-art sound, lighting and tech support that rival runway shows in any major city,” Bergmann said. “We also owe 16 years of gratitude to Gregory Brady and the hair and makeup pros of Salon GW whose generous, expert and inspired artistry keeps wearable ART aglow.”
Meet the artist/designers
The Bay to Bay Wearable Art Collective, formerly known as the Garden Fairies, is a group of seven artists who all have a passion for designing, constructing — and sometimes modeling — their wearable art clothing and headdresses. Even though all their professional backgrounds may not be in the creative realm, the creatively suggest ideas to each other when constructing their own individual looks. This year, the collective will be presenting its “Ocean Oddities” collection, featuring an array of unique hand-crafted “artfits.” Each designer shares their perspective of the oddities found in the ocean.
Mark Byrne has been a professional balloon artist and magician for over 30 years. The Clearwater resident has traveled to China, Australia, and Europe to perform his unique brand of balloon artistry. He has also done numerous tradeshows, including several with his trademark balloon dresses.
Rya DeMulder is a multimedia artist new to the Tampa Bay region. Drawing inspiration from her unconventional upbringing in the woods of upstate New York, DeMulder marries her background in the visual and theatrical arts with technical garment construction skills to create ethereal yet dramatic looks. Inspired by high fashion, geometry and spirituality, she uses her work to explore the fragility and strength of the human experience.
Neva “The Diva” Durham is the owner of Diva Designs Makeup. Local to Lakeland, she is a unique and creative makeup artist, body artist, face painter and wearable art designer who provides beautiful looks to fashion shows, photo shoots, weddings and any other call for fashion.
Born and raised in Pinellas County, Cindy Linville graduated from USF St. Petersburg. She enjoys all thing art related. She loves photography, painting, body painting and fashion design — anything where she can get her hands dirty. She also has a deep love of the environment and tries to re-purpose or reuse as much as she can while she creates. This may mean using someone else’s discarded paint, or buying clothes from the thrift store to alter and create with. She is always willing to test her boundaries and try something new.
Olga Saretsky of Kikimora Studios grew up in a Russian family in Kazakhstan. She launched her performance career at 15. Saretsky organized her first dance company called Effect where she designed and produced costumes for her company along with choreography. After spending eight years traveling to different countries for work as performer, she arrived in the United States in 2006 and began freelance work for local circus and entertainment companies as an independent performer. She began making more and more costumes that suited her personality and her unique view on world. In 2010, she organized Kikimora’s first fashion show. Saretsky lives in Miami where she teaches and produces wearable art.
Frank Strunk III was in the very first wearable ART show in Dunedin. His inspired metal runway creations pushed, as well as created, new boundaries and categories for how we consume and appreciate art on the catwalk. Never one to shy from the controversial, he has embraced topics on his human canvases that invite the audience to ponder the world and our role in making it a better place for all of us. Strunk has participated twice in the international World of Wearable Art competition held in Nelson, New Zealand. He won awards both times, and WOW purchased his works for their permanent collection. Frank is one of the American artists featured in a coffee table book called: “World of Wearable Art: 30 designers tell their stories” (2015).
Born and raised in Montreal, Canada, to Portuguese parents, Lina Teixeira is a master in multi-tasking. She is a busy mom of two, business owner, published author, special concepts director, a passionate wearable art artist and a recently elected city councilmember of Clearwater. She loves turning the everyday mundane into beautiful forms of wearable art. Teixeira’s wearable art has been viewed on an international scale as well as being featured in local news media and various public forums.