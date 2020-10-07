TAMPA — Platinum-selling group Sister Hazel will be bringing their energetic show featuring new music and chart-topping hits to their first ever drive-in concert Thursday, Oct. 22, in the parking lot at Raymond James Stadium, 4201 N. Dale Mabry Highway, Tampa.
Car placement will begin at 6 p.m. and the show will get underway at 7:30 p.m. Vehicles will be placed on first-come, first serve basis. Attendees will be placed by parking attendant staff, not on their own.
With tickets sold per four-person vehicle, fans can buy limited VIP tickets for $169 to be located in the first several rows or $149 for general admission. To purchase tickets, visit www.eventliveus.com/event/sister-hazel-drive-in-series-2.
Fans can expect a high-energy show with some brand-new Sister Hazel songs such as “Good For You” and “You Won’t See Me Again,” as well as popular fan favorites, including “All for You.”
Founded in Gainesville, Sister Hazel is comprised of five gifted, seasoned musicians were considered “one of the Top 100 Most Influential Independent Performers of the last 15 years" by Performing Songwriter Magazine.
The song "All for You" topped the adult alternative charts during the summer of 1997 and the success propelled their album to platinum status. Since then, the band has become firmly established not only in rock and alternative music, but now in country with four back-to-back Billboard Top Country Albums Chart entries. They have most recently co-produced a cleverly themed EP compilation series entitled “Elements” that includes a bonus seventh track that continued throughout the series. Living up to their fan-centered reputation, the band was a pioneer in the themed cruise industry by co-founding "The Rock Boat." Sister Hazel annually hosts events — such as the Hazelnut Hang and Camp Hazelnut — that focus on creating unique experiences and interacting with the fans. Sister Hazel has been equally attentive to connecting with their audience through social media, having amassed more than a million social followers.
In addition to the events and touring, the band also gives back with “Lyrics for Life.” Founded by singer Ken Block, the charity unites musicians and celebrities for concerts and auctions to benefit cancer research and patient-care charities.
With safety being the top priority, all CDC and local guidelines will be followed at Sister Hazel’s drive-in concert. Fans are encouraged to remain in their designated car area. They are also asked to wear a mask and stay 6 feet apart from crowd members when they are utilizing restroom or concession areas. Limited concessions with food and drink will be available on site.
For more information on Sister Hazel, visit www.sisterhazel.com.