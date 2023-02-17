CLEARWATER — Magician and comedian Justin Willman will take the stage Thursday, Feb. 23, 7:30 p.m., at the Bilheimer Capitol Theatre, 405 Cleveland St., Clearwater.
Tickets start at $35. Visit www.rutheckerdhall.com or call 727-791-7400.
Williams, a recent Critics’ Choice nominee, has cemented himself as one of today’s most prolific entertainers.
In 2018, Willman premiered his six-episode magic series on Netflix entitled “Magic for Humans with Justin Willman.” In the series, Willman brings his skills as a magician to the strange and misunderstood subcultures of America, while incorporating his disarming demeanor into street magic and social experiments that will boggle the mind.
Upon premiering, the show instantly became one of the most streamed shows on Netflix with clips from the show garnering over 150 million views to date across social media, even sparking a viral meme.
Indiewire called Willman the “perfect magician/hybrid prototype with incredible comedic timing,” and Rotten Tomatoes currently has the show listed at an 75% audience approval. ”Magic for Humans” is currently streaming the first three seasons on Netflix.
In 2018, Willman had a residency aptly called “The Magic Show” at the historic and swanky Roosevelt Hotel in Los Angeles. “The Magic Show” was an intimate performance in a hidden, unmarked theater inside the hotel and upon announcing the show, all shows sold-out almost immediately, while also attracting many of Hollywood’s most well-known names.
In March 2020 as COVID spread across the globe, Willman debuted “Magic for Humans @Home,” a virtual paid Zoom show, which has since garnered an audience of over 500,000 people from around the world watching from the comfort of their living rooms.
His goal was to take everything fans love about his Netflix show and pack it into a hilarious hour of mind-blowing magic and mind reading. The show is highly produced and features magic interaction with families throughout the show.
Prior to “Magic for Humans,” Willman was known for his multiple appearances on “The Tonight Show,” “Ellen,” and “Conan.” He also performed live at the White House for the Obama family as well. His debut comedy/magic special “Sleight of Mouth” premiered on Comedy Central in 2015 to rave reviews.
Willman is also a consultant & writer for film/television productions like “America's Got Talent,” “The Goldbergs” and Disney's feature film “Magic Camp.”
Willman was born in St. Louis, lives in Los Angeles, and does not own a rabbit.