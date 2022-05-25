Seminole, FL (33772)

Today

Thunderstorms during the evening will give way to mostly cloudy skies after midnight. Low near 75F. Winds ESE at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 60%..

Tonight

Thunderstorms during the evening will give way to mostly cloudy skies after midnight. Low near 75F. Winds ESE at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 60%.