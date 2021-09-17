SEMINOLE — September will see the return of a favorite series of outdoor concerts in Seminole.
With summer coming to an end and autumn just around the corner, it’s time for tunes to fill the evening air. The city’s annual Music in the Park series will kick off Friday, Sept. 17, at Seminole City Park, 7464 Ridge Road.
Select Tampa Bay area musicians will entertain concertgoers on four consecutive Fridays, with the series concluding on Oct. 8. Each evening, the music will run 7 to 9 p.m. Admission is free.
This year, the city of Seminole Recreation Department has added a mini food truck jamboree to the festivities. Food service will get underway at 6 p.m.
Following is a look at this year’s lineup of musical acts:
- Sept. 17 — Prowler
- Sept. 24 — Back Beat USA
- Oct. 1 — U.S. Stones
- Oct. 8 — Nearly Diamond
Prowler will kick off this year’s Music in the Park series Friday, Sept. 17, playing from 7 to 9 p.m. This powerhouse classic rock and roll outfit based in Central Florida has been entertaining audiences of all ages for over 20 years. They have played for thousands in their career, covering some of the biggest hits of the greatest bands of all time. Prowler is known for playing songs by Aerosmith, AC/DC, Bon Jovi, Bad Company, Cheap Trick, Kiss, Judas Priest, Golden Earring, Poison, Thin Lizzy, ZZ Top, and many more.
The band features Shannon Riehl, lead vocals and bass guitar; Ken Booher, lead vocals and rhythm guitar; David Walker, lead guitar; and David D’arpino, drums.
Food trucks scheduled to be on site Sept. 17 include Slider Guys, We Roll Fattys, Papa’s Lemonade, Southie Coffee, and Rita’s Italian Ices.
Back Beat USA will perform Friday, Sept. 24, 7 to 9 p.m., at the park.
Back Beat USA was formed by a group of seasoned musicians who have been playing together for over 10 years as a band performing rock, beach, surf and oldies. The overwhelming response to their music from the ’60s prompted the formation of the tribute band Back Beat USA.
This ’60s band performs some of the most memorable songs from that decade — songs that are still known today by audiences of all ages.
Steve Tolliver plays acoustic guitar and provides vocals. He shares a lifelong passion for music with other members of the band.
“I think everyone in the band started out at a young age and while it's hard to pinpoint one thing that drew us to the music business, it would have to be a love of music and entertaining fans,” Tolliver said. “There's nothing like being on stage and seeing the crowd react to your performance.”
Other Back Beat USA members include Greg Sabol on bass guitar and vocals, Steve Way on drums, Steve Turk on lead guitar and vocals, Chris Von Bartheid on keyboards and David Cotton on saxophone and vocals. Kelly Rae, former vocalist with Ooh La La, also recently joined the group. In capturing the look and sound of the ’60s, the band has concentrated on vocal harmonies to bring the experience to life.
For Tolliver, it’s all about taking the audience back to the beat of the 1960s.
“The more the audience is into what you are doing the more the band gets energized. We feed off of each other,” he said. He always wants fans to remember what a great time they had at a show. “In the case of Back Beat USA, it would be bringing back good memories of a special time in their life.”
Over the years, Back Beat USA has performed for audiences on Bourbon Street in New Orleans; the Golden Nugget Casino in Biloxi, Mississippi; on Carnival and Norwegian cruise lines; and at festivals throughout the Southeast.
Food trucks scheduled to be on site Sept. 24 include Top Nosh, Papa’s Lemonade, Southie Coffee, Maggie on the Move, and Rita’s Italian Ices.
The U.S. Stones will take the stage Friday, Oct. 1 at the park.
This Rolling Stones tribute band features Doug Baird and Eric Anderson standing in is virtual clones of Mick Jagger and Keith Richards, respectively. The U.S. Stones not only captures the looks, moves and styles of The Rolling Stones but also fully recreates the Stones concert experience. Performing as an eight-piece band, the U.S. Stones have played large festivals as well as venues such as House of Blues at Disney Springs and B.B. King’s Blues Club. The Miami Dolphins tapped the band to play the huge Landshark stage.
Concertgoers can expect a variety of Stones’ hits such as “(I Can’t Get No) Satisfaction,” “Jumpin’ Jack Flash,” “Paint It Black,” “Miss You,” and “Start Me Up.”
Food trucks scheduled to be on site Oct. 1 include Dancing Empanada, Papa’s Lemonade, and Rita’s Italian Ices.
Nearly Diamond will close out the concert series with a performance Friday, Oct. 8, at the park.
Jonathan Elgart delivers the ultimate tribute to legendary singer-songwriter Neil Diamond. The Nearly Diamond show has been seen by fans at venues such as the Daytona Beach Bandshell and famed dinner clubs like the Show Palace in Hudson. The performance features stories along with a long list of Diamond’s most popular songs, such as “Sweet Caroline,” “America,” “Love on the Rocks,” “Forever in Blue Jeans,” “Song Sung Blue,” and many more.
Food trucks scheduled to be on site Oct. 8 include Honey Hole Eats, Papa’s Lemonade, Southie Coffee, Maggie on the Move, and Rita’s Italian Ices.