PLANT CITY — The Florida Strawberry Festival recently released its lineup of headline entertainment artists performing on the Wish Farms Soundstage at the 2020 event.
An 11-day event, the 2020 Florida Strawberry Festival will run Feb. 27 through March 8 in Plant City. The annual community event celebrates the strawberry harvest of Eastern Hillsborough County. Each year, over 500,000 visitors enjoy the festival’s headline entertainment, youth livestock shows, rides, exhibits of commerce and, of course, its strawberry shortcake.
Following is the headline entertainment schedule:
Thursday, February 27
• 10:30 a.m. — Jimmy Sturr & His Orchestra
• 3:30 p.m. — The Oak Ridge Boys
• 7:30 p.m. — Rascal Flatts
Friday, February 28
• 3:30 p.m. — Tommy James & The Shondells
• 7:30 p.m. — Michael Ray
Saturday, February 29
• 3:30 p.m. — Roots & Boots: Aaron Tippin, Sammy Kershaw and Collin Raye
• 7:30 p.m. — An Evening with 98 Degrees
Sunday, March 1
• 3:30 p.m. — Bobby Bones & the Raging Idiots
• 7:30 p.m. — Reba McEntire
Monday, March 2
• 3:30 p.m. — Neal McCoy
• 7:30 p.m. — Patti LaBelle
Tuesday, March 3
• 3:30 p.m. — Sara Evans
• 7:30 p.m. — Skillet
Wednesday, March 4
• 3:30 p.m. — Chubby Checker & the Wildcats
• 7:30 p.m. — Josh Turner
Thursday, March 5
• 10:30 a.m. — Ricky Nelson Remembered (The Nelson Brothers)
• 3:30 p.m. — Dick Fox's Golden Boys Starring Frankie Avalon, Fabian, Bobby Rydell
• 7:30 p.m. — MercyMe
Friday, March 6
• 3:30 p.m. — Jimmy Fortune with Dailey & Vincent
• 7:30 p.m. — Darci Lynne & Friends LIVE
Saturday, March 7
• 3:30 p.m. — Battle of the Bands Finals
• 7:30 p.m. — Charlie Wilson
Sunday, March 8
• 3:30 p.m. — Eli Young Band
• 7:30 p.m. — Lynyrd Skynyrd
“The announcement of our headline entertainment is a highly anticipated event," said Paul Davis, Florida Strawberry Festival president. "We receive many calls throughout the year leading up to the event from guests who are eager to hear who will be performing."
Advance tickets for admission and for headline entertainment shows will go on sale Thursday, Dec. 12, at 8 a.m. Tickets can be purchased online at www.flstrawberryfestival.com, at the Amscot main ticket office located at 2209 W. Oak Avenue in Plant City and by phone at 813-754-1996. For more information about ADA accessible seating or tour group sales, call 813-719-6680.
“The theme of this year's festival is ‘Our Perfect Vision’ and we can't wait to see our guests’ reaction to the lineup we have prepared for them,” Davis said.
For more information, visit www.flstrawberryfestival.com.