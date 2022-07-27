CLEARWATER — Men at Work and John Waite will take the stage Thursday, Aug. 4, 8 p.m., at Ruth Eckerd Hall, 1111 McMullen Booth Road, Clearwater.
Tickets start at $43.25. Call 727-791-7400 or visit www.rutheckerdhall.com.
Men at Work were born in Melbourne, Australia, in the middle of 1979. The band went on to become a globally successful Grammy-winning, multi-platinum selling act, during the early 1980s. Men at Work released three studio albums, including 1981’s “Business as Usual,” 1983’s “Cargo,” and 1985’s “Two Hearts.”
The band’s breakthrough single was “Who Can It Be Now?” Released in 1981, the song reached No. 2 on the Australian singles chart. The following year, it hit No. 1 in the United States.
Other popular songs from the band’s catalog include “Down Under,” “Be Good Johnny,” “Overkill,” “It’s a Mistake,” and “High Wire.”
The original band came apart relatively quickly and had disintegrated by 1985.
Colin Hay and Greg Ham responded to demand and toured many parts of the world as Men at Work from 1996 into the 2000s. Sadly, Ham passed away in 2012. Hay, one of the band’s founding members, has developed a solo career over the last 35 years, writing, recording and touring extensively throughout the world as a solo artist. He has also toured as part of Ringo Starr’s All-Starr Band this year.
Since 2019, Hay has toured and played under the Men at Work banner with his L.A. based group of musicians, where he plays an exclusively Men at Work set, including all the hits and dearly loved songs which clearly have stood the test of time.
John Waite got his start as the lead singer of The Babys, whose hits include “Isn’t It Time?” and “Every Time I Think of You.” After five albums with The Babys, Waite released his first solo album, “Ignition,” boasting the hit rock single “Change,” which was soon followed with a No. 1 and what is undeniably one of the all-time greatest pop/rock ballads, “Missing You.” The song topped the international charts and today remains a radio staple around the globe.
In 2017, Waite released “Wooden Heart, Vol. 2.”