TAMPA — Journey is on the road for their “Freedom Tour 2022,” along with special guest Toto, and the tour heads to Tampa on Wednesday, April 20, 7:30 p.m. at Amalie Arena, 401 Channelside Drive.
Tickets start at $45.75. Visit www.ticketmaster.com.
The diamond-selling Rock & Roll Hall of Famers will take the stage in 40 cities across North America with their catalog of global chart-topping hits, including "Don't Stop Believin,’” "Any Way You Want It," "Faithfully," "Lights" and more.
Journey is set to deliver a new album, “Freedom,” in 2022.
Last summer, the band headlined the Lollapalooza Festival in Chicago, uniting thousands of fans across generations with their decade-spanning setlist of beloved anthems. The group rocked New York’s Central Park, in addition to honoring 9/11 first responders at the Tunnel to Towers concert.
Journey features founder Neal Schon, lead guitarist; Jonathan Cain, keyboards and backing vocals; Arnel Pineda, lead vocals; Jason Derlatka, keyboards and backing vocals; and Deen Castranovo, drums and backing vocals.
“It’s that time — time to get back to where we are used to being — on stage,” said Schon in a press release. “We are looking forward to shifting into high gear and bringing you the best show possible. The band is running on all 12 cylinders and very excited. Please come and join us once again for an evening full of rocking stage connection fun.”
Journey was inducted into the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame in 2017. Their 2018 co-headlining tour with Def Leppard was the band's most successful tour to date, landing them in the Top 10 year-end touring chart with more than one million tickets sold, and earning them the prestigious Billboard Legends of Live touring award.
Over the past several years, Toto has had a major renaissance in popularity like few bands at this point in their career. Their 40th anniversary in 2018 was marked by them releasing a brand-new greatest hits album — “40 Trips Around the Sun” — and embarking on their most successful worldwide tour to date. Few ensembles in the history of recorded music have individually or collectively had a larger imprint on pop culture than the members of Toto. As individuals, the band members can be heard on an astonishing 5,000 albums that together amass a sales history of a half a billion albums.
Toto has more than 2 billion streams worldwide on all streaming services. The band has found a new generation of fans. With more than 40 years together and literally thousands of credits and accolades to their names, Toto remains one of the top selling touring and recording acts in the world. They are the benchmark by which many artists base their sound and production and enjoy a multi-generational global fan base.
“On behalf of myself and the band, we are very honored and excited to do this tour with our old and dear friends Journey,” said Steve Lukather of Toto. “Gonna be a great night of music, and as all the guys are lifelong friends — a blast off stage as well.”
Toto’s current lineup features Steve Lukather, guitars and vocals; Joseph Williams, vocals; John Pierce, bass; Robert “Sput” Searight, drums; Steve Maggiora, keyboards and vocals; Dominique “Xavier” Taplin, keyboards and vocals; and Warren Ham, multi-instrumentalist and vocals.
1
Photo courtesy of AEG PRESENTS/AMALIE ARENA
Journey
2
Photo by ALEX SOLCA PHOTOGRAPHY
Toto